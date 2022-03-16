Performers Announced for Boundless Theater's ELEANOR RIGBY IS WAITING

Creative Point-On announced today the performers for the first installation of David James Parr's Eleanor Rigby is Waiting, part of Boundless Tuesdays, the inaugural installation series from Boundless Theater (A Stage Without Borders).

This first installation is the kaleidoscopic romantic comedy-drama Eleanor Rigby is Waiting by award-winning author David James Parr, presented as a boundless experience, divided into two complementary chapters - Electricity & Closure. This unique theatrical concept, combined with an evocative live music performance by singer-songwriter Hadiza Dockeray and her band invites the audience each night on a unique date with surprising characters and one chance to connect with an array of strangers, played by a group of versatile powerhouse actors in an interconnected portrait of love, lust and longing in our modern world.

Boundless Tuesdays will take place at The Duplex Cabaret Theatre Space (61 Christopher Street) on April 19, April 26, May 3, and May 10. Tickets, starting at $25, are now available and can be purchased at BoundlessTheater.com

Boundless Theater (A Stage Without Borders) is a theatrical installation series returning the spotlight to the underground scene of the performing arts by presenting exclusively curated, boutique performances from indie playwrights, actors, musicians, and dancers in unconventional spaces, starting from speakeasy-styled cabaret locations throughout New York City.