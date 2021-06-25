Peppermint and Bob the Drag Queen Announce 2nd Annual Black Queer Town Hall

Advocates and entertainers Peppermint and Bob the Drag Queen, today announced the 2nd annual "Black Queer Town Hall," one of NYC Pride's official partner events this year. The event will stream on Black Queer Town Hall's Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as LGBTQ media advocacy organization GLAAD, on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27 from 8pm EST.

Bob and Peppermint released a video for the event!

Performers and advocates slated to appear include Big Freedia, TS Madison, Mila Jam, Monet X Change, Be Steadwell, Wolf Hudson, Miss Major, Shea Diamond, Tourmaline, Yves Dropper, and Queen Jean. Peppermint and Bob the Drag Queen will host and produce the event.

More info: https://www.blackqueertownhall.org/. Bob the Drag Queen and Peppermint launched a fundraiser for the event and performers who will be featured which is close to reaching its $100,000 goal. Last year the event raised over $150,000.

The 2021 Black Queer Town Hall will honor Miss Major Griffin-Gracy with the Black Queer Excellence Award. Miss Major is an LGBTQ icon and a Black transgender activist who has fought to create a better world for trans and gender nonconforming for over fifty years. She is a veteran of the Stonewall Riots, a former sex worker, and a survivor of Dannemora Prison and Bellevue Hospital's "queen tank." Her global legacy of activism is rooted in her own experiences, and she continues her work to uplift transgender women of color, particularly those who have survived incarceration and police brutality. Miss Major's fierce commitment and intersectional approach to justice has brought her to the forefront of many causes, including caring for people with HIV, working with trans prisoners, and currently, mentoring her 'gurls' from Little Rock, Arkansas, where she runs House of GG, a retreat center for Black trans and gender nonconforming leaders from the Southern U.S. Her recent creative projects include executive producing the film Trans in Trumpland (on streaming platforms now), and a book on her life's activism, a collaboration with her longtime assistant Toshio Meronek, arrives in late 2021 on Verso Books.

Last year's inaugural Black Queer Town Hall earned over 500,000 views and raised over $275,000 to compensate performers who appeared during the event as well as fund Black LGBTQ organizations. The 2021 Black Queer Town Hall will once again feature performances, roundtable discussions, and fundraising opportunities for #BlackLivesMatter, Black LGBTQ organizations, and local Black LGBTQ drag performers. During the virtual event, a diverse collection of LGBTQ voices will celebrate Black LGBTQ people and discuss pathways to dismantle racism and white supremacy.

Peppermint is an actress who has appeared on 'Pose,' 'God Friended Me,' and was the first out trans woman to originate a principal role in a Broadway musical when she made her debut in 'Head Over Heels.' Her album 'A Girl Like Me: Letters to My Lovers' was released by Producer Entertainment Group and was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award. She was the runner-up of the ninth season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race.' Peppermint is also a leading trans advocate, serves on GLAAD's Board of Directors, and spoke at numerous LGBTQ events including a rally outside of the Supreme Court during 2019 oral arguments for cases on LGBTQ employment discrimination.

Bob the Drag Queen stars in the Emmy-nominated and GLAAD-award winning 'We're Here,' the hit HBO unscripted series that returns for a second season later this year. He also appears on the Audible comedy series 'Heads Will Roll' and has starred in Netflix's 'Tales of the City' and the comedy special 'Bob the Drag Queen: Live at Caroline's.' Bob was crowned the winner of the eighth season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race.'

"I'm thrilled to team up again with queer black folks and their allies dedicated to uplifting queer Black talent," said Peppermint. "We've all learned a lot over the past year. One of the most apparent things is the work is not done. Bob and I are dedicated to connecting everyone with the initiative to love and Support and nurture queerness and Blackness equally."

"Through our work, we are committed to speaking out for all New Yorkers. There is no place for racism in the LGBTQ+ community or anywhere else. NYC Pride will speak up, speak out and stand with our fellow New Yorkers in the face of racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, ableism and all other kinds of oppression. Always," said Shawn Kobetz, Partnerships Manager, NYC Pride, "We are grateful for the opportunity to help use our platform to listen, educate, and create spaces for dialogue through the Black Queer Town Hall." NYC Pride previously announced virtual events to celebrate Pride 2021 including a special broadcast event with WABC7.

More information about the "Black Queer Town Hall," visit http://blackqueertownhall.org