People's Theatre Project Will Honor Katori Hall and Nelson Cruz at 2021 Gala

The People's Gala: Voices United for the Arts and Social Justice, the third annual gala benefiting People's Theatre Project, will celebrate the company's 12th season and honor Katori Hall (Olivier Award-winning Playwright & Creator of P-Valley), PTP teaching artists, and Nelson Cruz (MLB Legend & Humanitarian). The May 27th celebration will be held virtually at 7pm. To register for free, text PTPGALA to 41444 or visit www.PeoplesTheatreProject.org.

The upcoming gala will be hosted by actor/comedian Vladimir Caamaño (A Bronx Life, Tommy) and feature a musical performance by feminist bachatera Andre Veloz. Attendees can expect a joy-filled event celebrating the artists who have continued to inspire us from home, the students who have persevered through a challenging year, and a community that has made a resounding call for change.

Proceeds from the benefit, which features special appearances by In The Heights stars Jimmy Smits, Dascha Polanco, Leslie Grace, Stephanie Beatriz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes, will support People's Theatre Project programs including the PTP Company, which offers all New Yorkers access to professional devised theatre with an immigrant focus; the PTP Academy, a rigorous theatre and social justice leadership program for immigrant youth; and the PTP Partnerships, which provide K-12 students the experience of devising theatre in school.

Honoree Katori Hall says, "I am so grateful to be honored by one of the most amazing organizations in all of New York, the People's Theatre Project. To affirm the voices of individuals and communities that continue to be marginalized is my sole mission statement in life and in my work. I am so appreciative to be one of the honorees this year as we lift up Voices United for The Arts and Social Justice."

"As an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, I know the value of education and the power of community. I have been lucky to get to know some of People's Theatre Project's amazing students over the last few years, and am proud to support their mission," said honoree Nelson Cruz. "I am honored to be recognized for the work I've been doing in my hometown, and I look forward to celebrating PTP's accomplishments over the last 12 years."

"The People's Gala celebrates the power of community and the power of theatre to make positive change. It's also a celebration of the tremendous contributions People's Theatre Project has made over the last twelve years, and all who have been on this inspiring journey with us," says Sarina Prabasi, president of the People's Theatre Project board of directors.

"Catholic Charities is proud to partner with the People's Theatre Project and to support their important mission of bringing communities together through art," says Beatriz Diaz Taveras, Executive Director of Catholic Charities Community Services.

People's Theatre Project's past honorees include Pulitzer Prize winning author Junot Diaz, actress Zabryna Guevara (Emergence, New Amsterdam), and Angela Fernandez (Commissioner New York State Division of Human Rights).

The People's Gala is produced by INGEÑUITY, and sponsored by NewYork-Presbyterian, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, and Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New York.

For ticket information, visit www.PeoplesTheatreProject.org or text PTPGALA to 41444. For The People's Gala updates, follow @peoplestheatreproject on Instagram and @TheatreUptown on Twitter.