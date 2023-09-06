Pan Asian Repertory Theatre to Present Two Readings to Kick Off 47th Season

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre will present two staged readings that will kick-off its 47th season. A reading of Ghost Money by Jason Tseng will take place on September 9 at 4:30pm and a reading of Warrior Sisters of Wu by Damon Chua will take place on September 12 at 4:30pm. Both readings are directed by Jeff Liu and will take place at 520 8th Avenue, 3rd Fl in A.R.T./New York’s Bruce Mitchell Room.



In Jason Tseng’s Ghost Money, The Tsengs, a Chinese-American family, wrestle with their family narrative as their matriarch, Zong-Ci, teeters on the brink of death. By re-telling the story of her life in rural China during the seismic events surrounding the Chinese Civil War, her children struggle to reconcile the truth from memory. The cast for the reading of Ghost Money includes Neo Cihi, Wai Ching Ho, Jully Lee, Michael C. Liu, Rachel Lu, and Eric Yang.



Adapted from the famous Chinese classic Romance of the Three Kingdoms and inspired in parts by Much Ado about Nothing and Pride and Prejudice, Damon Chua’s Warrior Sisters of Wu follows the romantic exploits and comic misadventures of two young couples, pitting two strong female warriors against two high-ranking military men, highlighting the profound changes taking place during the chaotic end-years of China’s Han Dynasty, where justice, power and gender equality were all up for grabs. The cast for the reading of Warrior Sisters of Wu includes Dinh James Doan, David Lee Huynh, Vin Kridakorn, Nancy Ma, Amy Kim Waschke, and Henry Yuk.



Reservations are required and can be made at info@panasianrep.org. A donation of $20 is suggested. Wine and snacks will be served.

Please visit Click Here or call 212.868.4040 for additional information.



About the Artists

Jason Tseng

(playwright) is a queer, non-binary Chinese-American playwright with roots in New York City and Washington D.C. Their plays have been presented and developed by Flux Theatre Ensemble, Judson Arts, Mission to dit(Mars), Theatre COTE, Inkubator Arts, Second Generation, Downtown Urban Arts Festival, LA Queer New Works Festival, and the BIPOC Playwrights Festival at Boise Contemporary Theater. They currently serve as a Creative Partner of Flux Theatre Ensemble, and was a member of The Civilians’ 2019/2020 R&D Group and of Mission to dit (Mars)’s Propulsion Lab. Their play Fear & Wonder was selected for the 2023 The Bay Area Playwrights Festival; and their other plays have been honored as Finalists and Semi-finalists for the New American Voices Playwrights Festival, So. Queer Playwrights Festival and the Eugene O’Neil National Playwrights Conference. Jason’s full-length plays include Rizing (World Premier, Flux Theatre Ensemble), Like Father, Same Same, Ghost Money, Fear & Wonder, and The Other Side. Find more at www.jasontseng.co.



(playwright) is the recipient of an Ovation Award for Film Chinois, which made its Off-Broadway debut with Pan Asian Repertory Theatre. Other Off-Broadway plays include The Emperor's Nightingale and Incident at Hidden Temple. He is an alumnus of The Public Theater’s Emerging Writers Group and Ma-Yi Theater Company’s Writers Lab, and has worked with Climate Change Theater Action on combating global warming. One of his short plays on the climate crisis is taught in Danish schools. Damon’s plays are published by Concord Theatricals (Samuel French), Applause Books, Smith & Kraus and Plays for New Audiences. He is also a published poet and short story writer, and co-created the ten-part drama series “Devoted” for VIU in Asia. www.damonchua.com.



Jeff Liu

(director) directed at Pan Asian Rep: Brothers Paranormal and Memorial. He is a writer and director for theater, film and web, currently an Artistic Producer for the Ojai Playwrights Conference. His productions include the LA premiere of Chinglish by David Henry Hwang, as well as the World Premieres of Memorial by Livian Yeh (NYT Critics Pick), Paletas de Coco by Franky D. Gonzalez (Ars Nova ANT- Fest), The Brothers Paranormal by Prince Gomolvilas, Two Mile Hollow by Leah Nanako Winkler, The Chinese Massacre (Annotated) by Tom Jacobson, Texas by Judy Soo Hoo, Terminus Americana by Matt Pelfrey, and The Golden Hour by Philip W. Chung. He also adapted the Pulitzer nominated Yellow Face by DHH for the YOMYOMF Network on YouTube, where it is still available to watch for free.

About Pan Asian Repertory Theatre

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre, now celebrating its 47th season, was founded in 1977 by Tisa Chang and core artists at La Mama, with the help of the late Ellen Stewart, as a platform to break stereotyped casting and to broaden the theatrical vocabulary of American theatre. The company is a pioneer for artistic excellence and service—with annual Off-Broadway seasons, training, and play development— and praised by press, diverse communities, and the American theatre mainstream. Mel Gussow of The New York Times described it as, “A Stage For All the World of Asian-Americans” and wrote that “before Pan Asian Rep, Asian-Americans had severely limited opportunities in the theater.” The company has nurtured thousands of artists and is a “who-is-who” of Asian American theatre history, with notable alums including Ako, Ernest Abuba, Tina Chen, Philip Gotanda, Wai Ching Ho, David Henry Hwang, Daniel Dae Kim, Lucy Liu, Ron Nakahara, R.A. Shiomi, Lauren Yee, and Henry Yuk.

