PTP/NYC Premieres Dan O'Brien's THE HOUSE IN SCARSDALE Tonight

The production premieres at 7:30pm EDT on PTP/NYC's YouTube channel.

PTP/NYC (Potomac Theatre Project), in association with Middlebury College, continues its 34th repertory season, Virtual(ly) PTP/NYC, with tonight's premiere of Dan O'Brien's The House in Scarsdale: A Memoir for the Stage at 7:30pm EDT on PTP/NYC's YouTube channel.

Dan O'Brien traces the roots of his family's particular unhappiness to learn why his parents and siblings cut him off years ago. Directed by Christian Parker. The cast includes O'Brien and Alex Draper. Running time is 90 minutes.

The House in Scarsdale is designed by Courtney Smith, who also serves as online coordinator. Graphic design by Valerie Costello. Production coordinator is Devin Wein. Produced by Cheryl Faraone. Assistant producer is Madeline Ciocci.

Dan O'Brien is an internationally produced and published playwright and poet. The House in Scarsdale was the winner of the PEN Center USA Award for Drama, received a critically acclaimed world premiere at The Theatre @ Boston Court in Los Angeles, directed by Michael Michetti, and was nominated for six Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle prizes including Best Play. His awards include a Guggenheim Fellowship in Drama & Performance Art, the inaugural Edward M. Kennedy Prize for Drama Inspired by American History, the Horton Foote Prize for Best New American Play, and, for poetry, the Fenton Aldeburgh First Collection Prize.

Christian Parker is a director, dramaturg and former Chair of the graduate Theatre Program (2012-19) at Columbia University, where he also heads the Dramaturgy concentration.

Alex Draper is a founding member of PTP/NYC, appearing in 21 productions with the company over 16 seasons.

After tonight's premiere the stream will be available through the evening of Sunday, October 11 - then it disappears. Viewing is free, but donations of any amount are most welcome and support the ongoing work of PTP/NYC with 10% of your generosity supporting the National Black Theatre, the oldest continuously-operated Black theatre in New York City.

