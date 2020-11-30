PROUD REVENGEFUL AMBITIOUS With Vella Lovell, the Reunion of C*CK & More Available to Stream in December

Play-PerView has announced programming and casting for upcoming events through December 19th and concludes its 2020 season of online productions.

On Saturday December 12th at 7:00pm EST, Play-PerView will live stream Cock by Mike Bartlett (King Charles III). Directed by James Macdonald (Blasted, True West), this production will reunite the entire original cast of the Off-Broadway production, including Jason Butler Harner (The Crucible, "Ozark"), Amanda Quaid (Equus, The (curious case of the) Watson Intelligence), Cory Michael Smith ("Gotham," "Utopia"), and Cotter Smith (Next Fall, "Mindhunter"). In Cock, a comic look at identity and sexuality, when John and his boyfriend take a break, the last thing he expects is to accidentally fall in love with the woman of his dreams. His boyfriend is willing to wait for him to make a choice, but so is his girlfriend. And both are willing to fight to keep him. Torn between the two and with pressure mounting, he has to determine who and what he is, and what his decision will be. This reading will benefit World Central Kitchen. This reading will be available on-demand through December 16th.

Then, on Saturday December 19th at 7:00pm EST, Play-PerView will present proud revengeful ambitious by Talene Monahon (How to Load a Musket). Featuring Vella Lovell ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," The Big Sick) and Mallory Portnoy (Oklahoma!, Privacy), the production will be directed by Jaki Bradley. In proud revengeful ambitious, a play about obsession and sex and competition and sex and trophies and sex, two young men, named Lucas and Timothy vie to be the next great method actor of their generation. This reading will benefit WIN NYC. This reading will be available on-demand through December 23rd.

Virtual tickets starting at just $5.00 are available at www.Play-PerView.com. For additional information on these and future events, visit www.Play-PerView.com or follow @Play_PerView on Twitter and @PlayPer_View on Instagram for updates, trivia, contests, and more!

Play-PerView's Redbubble store offers a range of branded products, from mugs and masks to tees and totes, and helps friends of the company stay stylish and show their support! Purchases contribute to both the company's charitable work and its operating costs, with 20% of proceeds designated to benefit a different not-for-profit theater every week. Visit Redbubble to explore the store at tinyurl.com/ppvshop.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You