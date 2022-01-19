PORTLY LUTHERAN KNOW-IT-ALL Premieres at 2022 FRIGID Festival

Portly Lutheran Know-It-All mixes storytelling, stand up and light Bible study to create a hilarious night of comedy. The show makes its New York debut as part of the FRIGID Festival with performances on Friday, February 18 at 8:45pm, Sunday, February 20 at 3:30pm, Monday, February 21 at 7pm, Friday, February 25 at 10:30pm, and Thursday, March 3 at 8:45pm at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009). Tickets for the show at are just $10 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.frigid.nyc

When faced with the prospect of attending a religious middle school, Matt Storrs, a portly Lutheran boy, decides to act out for the first time in his life. Clashes with religion, sexuality, and retaliatory arts n' crafts quickly ensue. There's personal revelation, cultural damnation, and ultimately a new reformation.

Matt Storrs is a writer, comedian, storyteller, and sketch performer who has been a featured performer in San Francisco Sketch Fest. He has also been featured in Vox. Matt brings his religious and legal background to the stage with his sharp stories and esoteric comedy. Storrs first performed the piece to highly receptive crowds in Arizona where he grew up. He started writing the piece after lockdown after feeling rejuvenated. Matt has said that having the space to make others laugh about his middle school experience was worth all his days spent in chapel.

FRIGID Festival is an open and uncensored theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc