POLITICAL IDOL 2020 to Air Just in Time for Elections

Political Idol 2020 starring Lara Buck Antolik, Enga Davis and more will be available October 27 – November 3, 2020.

After sold-out runs in New York, Washington, DC, and Chicago, the smart and witty, political parody, Political Idol 2020, written by Robert Yarnall and Marc Emory, directed by Michael Goldfried, with music direction by Anessa Marie will debut its newest 2020 edition on October 27. Tickets are $20.20 and can be purchased on PoliticalIdolLive.com.

A wickedly funny and witty musical parody in the vein of Forbidden Broadway, Political Idol 2020 is hosted by Oprah Winfrey with constant interruptions by Donald Trump and features appearances by stars of the 2020 campaign season including Melania Trump, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Ben Carson, Bill Barr, Mitch McConnell, Mayor Pete, and Bernie Sanders.

Political Idol 2020 features 16 lyrically altered songs including "I Really Need Your Vote" ("I Hope I Get It "A Chorus Line) "Strangers on the Right" (Strangers in the Night"), SEASONS OF TRUMP (Based on Jonathan Larson's "Seasons of Love" from "Rent"), IT'S DIVERSION (Madonna's "Like a Virgin"), FAKE ("I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues" by Elton John), KAMALA MEDLEY ("Karma Chameleon" by Culture Club) and many more.

The cast includes Lara Buck Antolik (Film: Lady Hunters), Enga Davis (Broadway: ONE MO' TIME. Film: IN THE FAMILY WAY), Joe DiSalle, Scott Foster, and Robert Yarnall, Creative team includes Sara Jean Tosetti (Costume Designer), Quentin Madia (Choreography), James Rushin (Audio Engineer), Bruno-Pierre Houle (Virtual Production Designer), LCM247 (Video Production and Editing), Will Chaloner (Production Supervisor), Leah Michalos (Director Marketing), LDK Productions/ Lisa Dozier King (General Management).

Marc Emory and Olson Rohdes (Executive Producers), with LCM247's Patrick Heaphy (Producer).

