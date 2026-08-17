PERIBÁÑEZ Y EL COMENDADOR DE OCAÑA to Open Teatro Círculo's 2026-2027 Season
Israel Franco-Müller as Peribáñez and Fermín Suárez as el Comendador in a new take of Lope de Vega's story.
As Peribáñez and Casilda celebrate their wedding day, their joy is shattered by the unexpected arrival of the powerful Commander of Ocaña. Captivated by Casilda the Commander becomes consumed by an obsessive desire that knows no bounds. Abusing his authority to possess what he cannot have, he sets in motion a chain of events driven by lust, honor, and vengeance, leading to devastating consequences.
PERIBÁÑEZ Y EL COMENDADOR DE OCAÑA is directed by Daniel Alonso de Santos and verse direction by Karmele Aranburu, with an international stellar cast that includes Israel Franco-Müller as Peribáñez, Fermín Suárez as the Commander, María Fontanals as Casilda, José Cheo Oliveras as Leonardo, Fernando Gazzaniga as Luján, Eva Cristina Vásquez as Inés, Luis Rivera Figueroa as Bartolo and Gabriel Leyva as the Priest. Caridad del Valle is the Assistant Director and Stage Manager, and Israel Franco-Müller is the Production Designer as well.
Tickets at teatrocirculo.org/tickets
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