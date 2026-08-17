PERIBÁÑEZ Y EL COMENDADOR DE OCAÑA to Open Teatro Círculo's 2026-2027 Season

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Teatro Círculo presents a play about desire and abuse of power. At a time when a knock on the door can bring danger to the Latino community, Teatro Círculo, has chosen to launch their 2026-2027 Season with Lope De Vega 's PERIBÁÑEZ Y EL COMENDADOR DE OCAÑA (Peribáñez and the Commander of Ocaña) in a free version by José Luis Alonso de Santos from September 18 - October 4, 2026 at Teatro Círculo located at 64 East 4th Street in Manhattan, performed in Spanish verse with overtitles in English.

As Peribáñez and Casilda celebrate their wedding day, their joy is shattered by the unexpected arrival of the powerful Commander of Ocaña. Captivated by Casilda the Commander becomes consumed by an obsessive desire that knows no bounds. Abusing his authority to possess what he cannot have, he sets in motion a chain of events driven by lust, honor, and vengeance, leading to devastating consequences.

PERIBÁÑEZ Y EL COMENDADOR DE OCAÑA is directed by Daniel Alonso de Santos and verse direction by Karmele Aranburu, with an international stellar cast that includes Israel Franco-Müller as Peribáñez, Fermín Suárez as the Commander, María Fontanals as Casilda, José Cheo Oliveras as Leonardo, Fernando Gazzaniga as Luján, Eva Cristina Vásquez as Inés, Luis Rivera Figueroa as Bartolo and Gabriel Leyva as the Priest. Caridad del Valle is the Assistant Director and Stage Manager, and Israel Franco-Müller is the Production Designer as well.

Tickets at teatrocirculo.org/tickets

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