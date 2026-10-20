PARCEL FROM AMERICA: THE IRISH MUSICAL to Offer $32 Same-Day Rush Tickets
Find out how to get discounted tickets to PARCEL FROM AMERICA: THE IRISH MUSICAL.
|
The New York premiere of Parcel from America: The Irish Musical, is launching $32 Digital Rush ticket program, offering theatergoers an affordable opportunity to experience the heartwarming new musical celebrating kindness, community, and the true spirit of Christmas.
Beginning with the first preview on Wednesday, October 28, a limited number of $32 Rush tickets (including an $8 fee) will be available exclusively through the TodayTix app beginning at 9:00 AM on the day of each performance, on a first-come, first-served basis. The offer is valid for all scheduled performances, subject to availability, excluding Opening Night on Wednesday, November 4. Tickets are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The $32 price includes all fees.
About Parcel from America
Adapted from a story by acclaimed Irish storyteller Tomáseen Foley, Parcel from America features a book and lyrics by Jahnna Beecham, Malcolm Hillgartner, and Michael J. Hume, with music by Malcolm Hillgartner and Kevin Corcoran. The production is directed by J.R. Sullivan, with music direction and arrangements by Kevin Corcoran and choreography by Barry McNabb.
The musical begins previews on October 28, celebrates its official opening on November 4, and continues through November 22, 2026, at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street).
Parcel from America tells the story of a young boy and a lonely widow in a remote parish in the west of Ireland, and the importance of one special parcel that changes the lives of an entire community, carrying them all into the true heart of Christmas.
Inspired by the history of Irish emigration and the cherished parcels filled with gently used clothing and much-needed dollars sent by loved ones from across the Atlantic, the musical celebrates the old Irish adage that "it is only in the shelter of our neighbors that we all can live," a theme that rings especially true in these fraught times.
The production features an international cast from Ireland and the United States, led by Alex Sharpe, Clare O'Malley, Michael Grennell, Mick Mellamphy, Úna Clancy, Gregg Goodbrod, Andrea Lynn Green, Adam Huel Potter, Aidan McCracken, Daniel Patrick Sullivan, Serena Parish, and Ethan Jack Haberfield, with standby Danny Rothman and understudies Riley Bocchicchio, Amy Bodnar, Dan Fenaughty, and Olivia Goosman.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
|
Hold
AMT Theater (10/26-11/15)
|
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
|
Rosie Revere, Ada Twist, and Iggy Peck
New Victory Theater (10/17-10/25)
|
FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR
Actors Temple Theatre (10/17-12/05)
|
Spooktacular
Players Guild of Leonia (10/23-10/25)
|
LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)