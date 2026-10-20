PARCEL FROM AMERICA: THE IRISH MUSICAL to Offer $32 Same-Day Rush Tickets

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The New York premiere of Parcel from America: The Irish Musical, is launching $32 Digital Rush ticket program, offering theatergoers an affordable opportunity to experience the heartwarming new musical celebrating kindness, community, and the true spirit of Christmas.

Beginning with the first preview on Wednesday, October 28, a limited number of $32 Rush tickets (including an $8 fee) will be available exclusively through the TodayTix app beginning at 9:00 AM on the day of each performance, on a first-come, first-served basis. The offer is valid for all scheduled performances, subject to availability, excluding Opening Night on Wednesday, November 4. Tickets are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The $32 price includes all fees.

About Parcel from America

Adapted from a story by acclaimed Irish storyteller Tomáseen Foley, Parcel from America features a book and lyrics by Jahnna Beecham, Malcolm Hillgartner, and Michael J. Hume, with music by Malcolm Hillgartner and Kevin Corcoran. The production is directed by J.R. Sullivan, with music direction and arrangements by Kevin Corcoran and choreography by Barry McNabb.

The musical begins previews on October 28, celebrates its official opening on November 4, and continues through November 22, 2026, at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street).

Parcel from America tells the story of a young boy and a lonely widow in a remote parish in the west of Ireland, and the importance of one special parcel that changes the lives of an entire community, carrying them all into the true heart of Christmas.

Inspired by the history of Irish emigration and the cherished parcels filled with gently used clothing and much-needed dollars sent by loved ones from across the Atlantic, the musical celebrates the old Irish adage that "it is only in the shelter of our neighbors that we all can live," a theme that rings especially true in these fraught times.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 09 Hrs 06 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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