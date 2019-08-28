Out Of The Box Theatrics And New York Theatre Barn To Co-Produce New Musical LOVE AND YOGURT

Out of the Box Theatrics and New York Theatre Barn will co-produce a developmental production of Aaron Morrill's new musical Love and Yogurt, which will run from October 22nd through October 27th, 2019 at Theaterlab in New York City.

Love and Yogurt, with book, music, and lyrics by Aaron Morrill, is a tale of love, business and contemporary politics. It's the story of Emma, a young entrepreneur, and Javier, a refugee journalist from Colombia, who is seeking asylum in the U.S. and working at Rolling Fields, the leading chain of natural food stores, to make ends meet. Emma is the founder of "Bubby's," a line of organic kefir. In order to attract investors and widen distribution, Emma must get Bubby's into the trend-setting Rolling Fields. However, she will have to run a gauntlet that includes a duplicitous store manager with a hidden agenda and a ruthless competitor who will stop at nothing to see her fail. Awaiting the disposition of his asylum case, Javier pines for his homeland but knows that it is unsafe to return. With Emma's arrival, his life will once again be turned upside down. They will forge a bond that is as powerful as it is surprising and for which Javier will end up risking it all.

The developmental production will transform a large white box studio into a grocery store. Joe Barros (The Evolution of Mann, associate director of Gigi and Cagney) is the director and choreographer, Cody Dry (The Book of Mormon) is the music director, Alli Ryan Motley is the line producer, and casting is by Eisenberg/Beans Casting (Daryl Eisenberg, CSA; Ally Beans, CSA). Casting and the creative team will be announced soon. Tickets will be on sale September 9th.

Aaron Morrill's jazz/pop album Nadja was picked up by Grandstand Records, and a remix of its single "It's Gonna Take Time" made it to the top twenty on the Billboard dance chart. Morrill's music was also featured on the soap opera All My Children. Morrill is an associate producer of the award-winning musical Ernest Shackleton Loves Me. Prior to entering the theatre world, he worked as a prosecutor, criminal defense attorney, and civil litigator.

Out of the Box Theatrics (Liz Flemming, Artistic Director) utilizes non-traditional spaces to create site-specific theatre, and New York Theatre Barn (Joe Barros, Artistic Director) serves as a home for new musicals during incubation. For more information, please visit: www.ootbtheatrics.com and www.nytheatrebarn.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You