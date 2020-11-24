Out Of The Box Theatrics And Holmdel Theatre Company to Present THE LAST FIVE YEARS

New York City's Out of the Box Theatrics and Holmdel, N.J.'s Holmdel Theatre Company will join forces to co-produce a new streaming production of The Last Five Years, featuring book, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County)

The musical will star Broadway's Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Nicholas Edwards (Frozen, Berkshire Theatre Group's Godspell). Producing Consultant is Blair Russell (Slave Play).

The production will be rehearsed and filmed at Holmdel Theatre Company and will be streamed for 16 performances from February 11-25, 2021. Ticket information, director and additional creative team will be announced in coming weeks.

An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, The Last Five Years' unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.

Nasia Thomas (Cathy) most recently portrayed the role of Radio 1 in the Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change and will return to the company when Broadway reopens. Broadway: Mama Rose/Flo Ballard/Tammi Terrell in Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Little Eva in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. National Tour: Beautiful. Regional: Ain't Too Proud (Berkeley Rep, Kennedy Center, Center Theatre Group, Mirvish- Toronto), Hairspray (MUNY), Beauty and the Beast (TUTS). BFA MT Elon '15, The Governor's School for the Arts '11. DGRW.

Nicholas Edwards (Jamie) recently starred as Jesus in Berkshire Theatre Group's production of Godspell, the first Actors' Equity Association approved musical since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The production received nationwide acclaim for pioneering the rebirth of American theatre during the pandemic. Before the pandemic shuttered theaters, Nicholas was rehearsing for the revival of Aida and appeared in the world premiere of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber at Paper Mill Playhouse. Broadway: Frozen (u/s Kristoff and Pabbie). National Tour: Les Misérables (u/s Enjolras), Sister Act (Pablo). Off-Broadway: Spamilton. Select regional credits include Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar (DC's Signature Theatre) and Valentin in Kiss of the Spider Woman (Triangle Productions). BFA Musical Theatre, Montclair State University.

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You