Oscar Emmanuel Fabela's DON CARLOS: PRINCE OF ASTURIAS Comes To The United Solo Festival

The World Premiere of Don Carlos: Prince of Asturias, written and performed by Oscar Emmanuel Fabela, is headed the largest Solo Performance Festival in the world: The United Solo Festival in New York City, celebrating its 10th anniversary. The production plays October 25 at 7:30 pm at Theatre Row.

Set at the peak of the Spanish Inquisition, Don Carlos: Prince of Asturias takes us to 16th Century Madrid: a world led by misogynistic patriarchy in which the one-sided view of religion and state ruled the world with fear tactics in attempts to cleanse the population.

Don Carlos was future king of Spain after the most powerful king of Spain, King Phillip II, but his physical deformities and personality anomalies deemed him unfit to rule in a Patriotic and Puritan Spaniard's eye. Among the deformities, were weak hands, a light step, outrageous temper, and sexual deviancy. Don Carlos was seen as different and therefore immoral, thus the Royal Court would stop at nothing to ensure that Don Carlos never ruled the mighty, clean, and pure kingdom of Spain. Even his father, King Phillip II, would go to extremes including marrying Carlos' promised wife-to-be, Isabel of Valois. Will Don Carlos fight for his right to live, or succumb to erasure?

Don Carlos: Prince of Asturias will have its World Premiere on October 25th, 2019 at 7:30pm at Theatre Row / Studio Theatre, 410 W. 42nd St. New York, NY 10036. Subways A/C/E to 42nd St. Tickets are $45 and are available at www.unitedsolo.org/us/2019-doncarlos/ or by calling Ticketmaster at 212-239-6200. This production is Directed by Sylvia Cervantes Blush with Stage Management and Lighting Design by Rachel Zimmerman.

Oscar Emmanuel Fabela (Writer/Performer) is a Mexican-American Actor and Writer raised in South Texas, and a proud Scholar of the National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts. A recent Graduate of UCLA's School of Theater, Film & Television, and The British American Drama Academy at University of Oxford, he was awarded the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Golden Globes Acting Fellowship. After working with Francis Ford Coppola on his latest project Distant Vision, Oscar has served as an Actor and/or Writer for theater companies such as The Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, Anne Bogart's Siti Company, A Noise Within Theater in Pasadena, and the Grotowski Institute in Wrocław, Poland. www.oscarfabela.com

Sylvia Cervantes Blush (Director) is a Mexican-American theater artist from Bell Gardens, CA and a first gen Master of Fine Arts, Director of Theater. Her artistic journey began as a dancer, doubled as an actor, and now uses those two passions to inform her creative visions as a director. With the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, she has directed a staged reading of The Refugee Hotel by Carmen Aguirre for the Latinx Play Project and was assistant director to Marcela Lorca on The Count of Monte Cristo. As a Mellon Fellow she served her residency during the 2014 Encuentro Festival at The Los Angeles Theatre Center. She was an assistant director and choreographer on El Largo Camino de Hoy/The Long Road Today: a play inspired by and for the residents of Santa Ana for South Coast Repertory. In 2017, she spearheaded the Latinx Theater Comunión at UCLA, a student run organization exploring the works by classical and contemporary Latinx writers. Directing credits include: Medea, Tanya Saracho's Mala Hierba, Electricidad by Luis Alfaro, The Vagina Monologues, Cowboy Mouth, Bill's Shorts One and Two, Grease and Once Upon A Mattress. Last summer she co-directed Women and Servants by Lope De Vega for LA Escena: Los Angeles Hispanic Classical Theater Festival. Sylvia is an Associate Member with the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.





