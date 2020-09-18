Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording of BROADBEND, ARKANSAS is Now Available on CD

The cast features Justin Cunningham and Danyel Fulton.

Broadway Records has announced today that the Broadbend, Arkansas (Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording) is now available on CD. To purchase a copy of this two-disc recording, go to BroadwayRecords.com. The album was released digitally last month and is available wherever digital music is sold.

Broadbend, Arkansas, presented in association with The Public Theater, with Act 1 ("Just One Q") book and lyrics by Ellen Fitzhugh with music by Ted Shen and Act 2 ("Ruby") book and lyrics by Harrison David Rivers with music and additional lyrics by Ted Shen, directed by Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III (two-time OBIE winner), played last fall at The Duke on 42nd Street, with a cast featuring Justin Cunningham (Netflix's When They See Us) and Danyel Fulton who received a Drama League Award nomination for her performance. The production recently received three Antonyo Award nominations, including Best Book, Best Score, and Best Actor in an Off-Broadway Musical for Ms. Fulton.

To learn more, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You