Origin Theatre Company Announces 2021 BLOOMSDAY REVEL

"Luckily we didn't miss a year in 2020," says "Mick" Mellamphy, Origin's new artistic director, who took over leadership of the company from its beloved founder, George C. Heslin, now the executive director of the New York Irish Center. "We were fully virtual last year, in a program packed with great performances and heartfelt messages. But this year we are creating an all-new hybrid that celebrates the many ways we share experiences like this unique and important literary holiday. James Joyce after all was all about setting new rules in art... we're immensely pleased to continue that tradition in 2021."