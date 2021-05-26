Origin Theatre Company Announces 2021 BLOOMSDAY REVEL

Bloomsday-inspired passed hors d'oeuvres and an open bar from 3pm to 6pm. For tickets visit A limited amount of in-person tickets for the "Bloomsday Revel" are now on sale. Included in the $45 ticket price areFor tickets visit www.origintheatre.org

Origin's 8th Bloom... @ Bloom's Tavern of Course!" commemorates the Dublin spring day chronicled in James Joyce's landmark novel "Ulysses," June 16, 1904. Produced by Origin Theatre Company, and co-curated by Paula Nance and Michael Mellamphy

The event's "Best Dressed" Costume Competition (for the "most strikingly dressed Molly or Leopold Bloom") is sponsored by Aer Lingus, which provides free round-trip airfare for 2 to Ireland for the winner, chosen by a blue-ribbon panel of judges (to be announced). Couples and individuals are eligible. 1 grand prize will be awarded.

"Luckily we didn't miss a year in 2020," says "Mick" Mellamphy, Origin's new artistic director, who took over leadership of the company from its beloved founder, George C. Heslin, now the executive director of the New York Irish Center. "We were fully virtual last year, in a program packed with great performances and heartfelt messages. But this year we are creating an all-new hybrid that celebrates the many ways we share experiences like this unique and important literary holiday. James Joyce after all was all about setting new rules in art... we're immensely pleased to continue that tradition in 2021."

James Joyce first serialized "Ulysses" beginning in 1918. Considered a masterpiece of modernism, it was banned in the U.S. before the book was published in its entirety in France in 1922. Bloomsday observances around the world date back to 1924, five short years after the last world pandemic.