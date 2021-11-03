Opportune Productions and The Night Shift Theatre Company to Present SINGER'S THERAPY: CLAIMING COURAGE
Featuring Quentin Oliver Lee, Bailey McCall, Tramell Tillman, Brian Gligor and more.
Opportune Productions in collaboration with The Night Shift Theatre Company will present their "welcome back to life post-pandemic" with the return of Singer's Therapy: Claiming Courage.
Featuring multiple Broadway performers, Off-Broadway regulars, and touring stars; Claiming Courage shares songs from the moments of change in our lives, difficult choices, and opportunities to embrace a new challenge.
Come early to mingle as doors open at 7pm, with a cocktail hour and pre-show. Show starts at 8.
****Proof of COVID-19 vaccination AND a mouth and nose covering will be required of all attendees at the entrance.****
Featuring The Voice Studio of Katy Wolfe:
*Quentin Oliver Lee (Grammy Winner, Caroline or Change, The Prince of Broadway)
Bailey McCall (Waitress National Tour, Cabaret National Tour)
*Tramell Tillman (Carmen Jones)
*Brian Gligor (RENT National Tour)
*Shea Madison (Drunken Shakespeare, 54 Below)
Kaylee Verble (54 Below)
Crystal-Marie Alberson (Letter of Marque Theatre Co.)
*Angie Lee Graham
Ben DeLamerens
*Miguel A. Faña
Callie Stelter
William Roberts-Foster
Featuring Music Direction and Accompaniment by Eric Sorrels (Maya)
* indicates members of Actors Equity Association.
Cast is subject to change.
