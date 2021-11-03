Opportune Productions and The Night Shift Theatre Company to Present SINGER'S THERAPY: CLAIMING COURAGE

Opportune Productions in collaboration with The Night Shift Theatre Company will present their "welcome back to life post-pandemic" with the return of Singer's Therapy: Claiming Courage.

Featuring multiple Broadway performers, Off-Broadway regulars, and touring stars; Claiming Courage shares songs from the moments of change in our lives, difficult choices, and opportunities to embrace a new challenge.

Come early to mingle as doors open at 7pm, with a cocktail hour and pre-show. Show starts at 8.

****Proof of COVID-19 vaccination AND a mouth and nose covering will be required of all attendees at the entrance.****

Featuring The Voice Studio of Katy Wolfe:

*Quentin Oliver Lee (Grammy Winner, Caroline or Change, The Prince of Broadway)

Bailey McCall (Waitress National Tour, Cabaret National Tour)

*Tramell Tillman (Carmen Jones)

*Brian Gligor (RENT National Tour)

*Shea Madison (Drunken Shakespeare, 54 Below)

Kaylee Verble (54 Below)

Crystal-Marie Alberson (Letter of Marque Theatre Co.)

Robert Rice

*Angie Lee Graham

Ben DeLamerens

*Miguel A. Faña

*Levin Valayil

Callie Stelter

William Roberts-Foster

Featuring Music Direction and Accompaniment by Eric Sorrels (Maya)

* indicates members of Actors Equity Association.

Cast is subject to change.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/singers-therapy-cabaret-claiming-courage-tickets-188567720127