Off-Broadway League Announces Virtual Off-Broadway Toy Drive

As Off-Broadway theaters remain closed this holiday season, The Off-Broadway League today announced that its annual Off-Broadway Toy Drive is going virtual and will benefit a NYC Department of Homeless Services family shelter in Times Square.

This year's goal is to raise 125 presents for 125 kids aged six months to 12 years old. Toys can be donated by purchasing on Amazon.com, Wal-Mart.com or any other online retailer and shipping it directly to The Theater Center, 210 West 50th Street, 4th floor, New York, NY 10019.



Donate a new unwrapped toy worth $10 or more and you will receive a voucher for a free ticket to a participating Off-Broadway show of your choice when theaters are allowed to reopen in 2021. Those donating a toy through Amazon, Walmart or any other online company should e-mail the confirmation to offbroadwaytoydrive@gmail.com and in return, you will be emailed a voucher enabling you to redeem one free ticket to any participating Off-Broadway show in 2021. Participating theaters will be announced when reopening dates become clearer. Vouchers will have no expiration date.



The Theater Center will also accept in person drop offs for those in the local area. Toys can be dropped off on Mondays through Fridays between10:00AM - 1:00PM or on Sundays between 10:00AM - 1:00 PM. Only one person at a time will be allowed to drop off and must adhere to all safety protocols in place.

How It Works:

1. Purchase a toy online.

2. Ship it or hand-deliver to:

Off-Broadway Toy Drive

c/o The Theater Center, 210 West 50th St. 4th floor

New York, NY 10019



3. E-mail your purchase confirmation to: offbroadwaytoydrive@gmail.com and a voucher will be sent back to you within 3 business days. Vouchers have no expiration date.

