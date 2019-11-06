Off-Broadway Cast Recording Of GOOD MORNING NEW YORK Has Been Released

Musical theatre fans can now "wake up and rise" with the official Off-Broadway cast recording of Good Morning New York.

The musical comedy's album, inspired by Emmy award-winning journalist Jacklyn Thrapp's time as an overnight writer for a NYC morning show, is now available on top platforms like iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and more. The album launch comes ahead of Good Morning New York's Off-Broadway debut running from January 9, 2020 - February 9, 2020 at The Players Theatre.

The album includes contributions from two-time Tony nominee Alison Fraser, Audie Award winner Barrett Leddy, Zach Holden (Passionflix's Gabriel's Inferno), Christae Evanson, Morgan DeTogne, Jacqueline Keeley, Lexi Rosenblum, Darren Cementina & Therin Morrisey.

Instrumentals for the piece were recorded over a period of two days by Cameron Smithson inside the historic South Bushwick Reformed Church.

"Good natural ambiance can be hard to achieve," co-composer and music director Jackson Bell said. "It just sounds good in there. Play quietly and the room quiets with you -play loud, and the room breathes."

The is music composed by Jackson Bell, Jacklyn Thrapp and Dylan Adler; orchestrations by Jackson Bell; lyrics by Jacklyn Thrapp.

"It was fun watching these songs come to life," Good Morning New York creator Jacklyn Thrapp said. "Moving forward, I'm really looking forward to seeing this on stage as dance numbers. We're planning at least one tap number that takes place inside of a bar."

The production just announced Daniel Gold as their official choreographer. Shannon Walsh will be the assistant choreographer.

Prices range from $42.00 - $62.00.

Tickets are available now at GoodMorningNewYorkMusical.com





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You