Off-Broadway Alliance Presents Panel on Producing Process

The Off-Broadway Alliance, the organization of Off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing firms, will hold the next event in its Seminars series focused on the Off-Broadway producing process on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

The seminar, titled "Puttin' On The Hits: Selling Your Off-Broadway Show" will feature top theatre professionals discussing the necessary steps for building the foundation of a commercial Off-Broadway production, including; obtaining rights, forming a company, and financing a production. Panelists will include producer Elizabeth Findlay Vice President of Media and Client Services at AKA NYC, Hugh Hysell, head of the full-service theatrical marketing firm Hysell Marketing, and Ron Lasko, founder of Spin Cycle, an innovative cultural communications company. Producer Robert Driemeyer (La Cage aux Folles, Tennessee Williams' The Two-Character Play) will moderate.

"Puttin' On The Hits" will be held on the 3rd floor of The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street). Check-in will begin 10:30am for networking and complimentary coffee and bagels. The panel discussion will take place from 11am to 12:30pm with additional time allotted afterward for conversation with fellow attendees.

Admission for the seminar is $5 (to partially cover the costs of presenting the seminar), and pre-registration is a must. Attendees are encouraged to pre-submit questions for the panelists when they submit their reservations. Questions will be asked live at the seminar.

About The Panelists

Elizabeth Findlay is the Vice President of Media and Client Services at AKA NYC. She is a seasoned advertising executive with 20 years in the arts and entertainment space in New York City, with a passion for media, strategy and management of staged entertainment ranging from multi-million dollar, award-winning musicals to non-profit institutions across the country. Currently Elizabeth sits at the head of both the media and client services departments at AKA NYC, an award-winning advertising agency specializing in ticketed events. Current accounts include the Tony-award winning productions of Come from Away, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Edge at Hudson Yards and much more. Favorite Off-Broadway clients include The Barrow Street Theatre's productions of Our Town, Tribes and Nassim, the original production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Forbidden Broadway, and most recently Lizzie: The Lizzie Borden Musical.

Hugh Hysell is a Tony Award winning Broadway producer, award winning theatrical marketer and performer. Hugh has served as marketing director of over 200 Broadway and Off-Broadway shows (including Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Jersey Boys, and others), drove membership and single ticket sales for performing arts centers (NYU Skirball and others) led sales channels for multiple e-commerce sites (Groupon, BroadwayBox and others), and activated grassroots street teams for over 50 Broadway shows and TV series. Current Off-Broadway marketing clients include Theater Breaking Through Barriers' Public Servant and the new dark comedy The Bigot. This past season Hugh appeared on "Saturday Night Live" and in the national tour of Million Dollar Quartet. He is a founding member of The Off-Broadway Alliance and currently serves as a nominator for the Off-Broadway Alliance Award. www.HysellMarketing.com ig:@hughhysell.

Ron Lasko heads Spin Cycle in New York City. Current PR clients include The Flea, the cell, Laurie Beechman Theatre, Theater Breaking Through Barriers, FringeNYC and the long-running immersive hit Then She Fell. He has worked on thousands of productions over the last 25 years; highlights include Sarah Kane's Crave starring Deborah Harry, the first revival of Mae West's Sex, The Guys with Sigourney Weaver, Samuel D. Hunter's A Bright New Boise, The Civilians' Gone Missing, Eric Bogosian's Notes From Underground, Dog Sees God, The Donkey Show, four world premieres by Mac Wellman and eight world premieres by A.R. Gurney. Info: www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

Robert Driemeyer (Moderator) Broadway credits include the Tony Award-winning revival of La Cage aux Folles starring Kelsey Grammar and Douglas Hodge and Elling starring Brendan Fraser and Denis O'Hare. Off-Broadway he produced Tennessee Williams' The Two-Character Play starring Amanda Plummer and Brad Dourif, and Party Face starring Hayley Mills and directed by Amanda Bearse. Other Off-Broadway credits include Shear Madness and Forbidden Broadway. He produced David Parr's critically acclaimed Slap&Tickle directed by David Drake in Provincetown, MA, and the Actors' Fund benefit Dear George: Letters to the President, which was simultaneously presented in 40 theatre across the country leading up to the 2004 presidential election. He and producing partner Morgan Sills formed Driemeyer-Sills Productions which focuses on new works, classic revivals, and offers consulting and executive producing services, dsproducers.com.

