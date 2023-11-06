Odyssey's 'Thresholds Of Invention' Series to Present I WANT NOTHING BUT LOVE

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's ongoing Thresholds of Invention series, curated by actor, director, musician and performance artist Tony Abatemarco, will present two performances of I Want Nothing But Love, a new work-in-progress from Los Angeles-based Iranian actor and award-winning producing artistic director of ÉLAN Ensemble Elmira Rahim. A dream between worlds. Life and death, courage and fear, freedom and captivity, home and exile.

A year after the “Woman, Life, Freedom” uprising, four Iranian women find solace in a dream, amidst the storm that is destroying their homeland. Their stories intertwine, weaving a tapestry of resilience, hope and love. Written by Cecilia Fairchild in collaboration with Rahim, directed by Sabina Zuniga Varela, and starring Rahim alongside Yasmeen Anand, Sam Bianchini and Sara Mashayekh.



There will be two performances only: Saturday, November 11 at 8pm, and Sunday, November 12 at 2pm.



Odyssey Theatre

2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

Los Angeles CA 90025



PARKING:

FREE in the on-site parking lot



TICKETS:

$25



HOW:

www.OdysseyTheatre.com

(310) 477-2055 ext.

