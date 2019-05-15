Occupy Verona Presents HENRY V: OCCUPY HARRY

HENRY V: OCCUPY HARRY is an energetic, feminist telling of Shakespeare's classic history, reimagined in a post-civilization U.S.A., in which the ingrained forces of patriarchal power are challenged by a new, vibrant resistance embodied by its fearless and charismatic leader, King Harry. Through her struggle, the play explores the many obstacles to true revolutionary change, and the courage necessary to overcome them.

Featuring: Laurel Andersen, Amelia Dudley, Emma Green, Becca Musser, Jesenia Pineda, Alex Rafala, Jerry Raik, Andrew Ricks, Regina Renee Russell*, Jahmorei Snipes, and Sigmond Varga.

*appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association

All performances will take place at Summit Rock in Central Park on the following dates and times: Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 6pm; Friday, June 7, 2019 at 6 PM; Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 4 PM; Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 6 PM; Friday, June 14, 2019 at 6 PM; Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 4 PM; Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 4 PM. Admission for all performances is free.

This production is an AEA-approved showcase.

Occupy Verona has been bringing live, vital, spontaneous theatre to the streets of New York since its founding in 2012. Combining a bare bones, text-driven approach to the classics with a flash mob-style performance sensibility, and a revolutionary spirit suited to our turbulent times. they make the city their stage and its denizens their unwitting audience. In addition to full length Shakespeare plays performed in public spaces, they are known for the Brawl Crawl, a hilariously violent Shakespeare pub crawl, and for their irreverent, original Bard-inspired comedies.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/occupyverona, June 6 - 8 and 13 - 16, Summit Rock, Central Park. FREE ADMISSION.





