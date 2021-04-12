OPEN CALL Exhibition and Performance Series to be Presented by The Shed

Open Call is The Shed's large-scale commissioning program for early-career NYC-based artists. For its second iteration, 27 artists have been selected by interdisciplinary professionals and leaders in their fields, including artists and Shed staff, to present work starting this June through next year. Selected artists each received a commissioning fee of up to $15,000 depending on the scope of their project, robust production support, and additional resources to nurture their practices and expand their audiences.

Launched as part of The Shed's inaugural year program, the first iteration of Open Call, with artists selected in 2018, featured 52 artists and collectives commissioned to present boundary-pushing new work beginning in May 2019. The presentation of work by some artists was postponed due to the pandemic. They will present their work in 2021 and 2022 along with the artists selected in 2020.

Exhibition/Level 2 Gallery

June 4 through August 1

On view Thursday to Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm

New work by the following artists:

a-? Aisha Amin, The Earth Has Been Made a Place of Prayer

a-? Ayanna Dozier, Cities of the Dead

a-? Caroline Garcia, The Headless Headhunt

a-? Emilie Gossiaux, True Love Will Find You in the End

a-? Esteban Jefferson, "Rest in Peace Devra Freelander"

a-? Le'Andra LeSeur, There is no movement without rhythm

a-? Simon Liu, Devil's Peak

a-? Tajh Rust, Passages

a-? Pauline Shaw,The Tomb-Sweeper's Mosquito Bite

a-? Kenneth Tam,The Crane and the Snake

a-? Anne Wu

Performances/The McCourt

June 3 through June 26 (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings)

The following performances will take place in The Shed's McCourt, set up as an open-air pavilion for seated audiences.

a-? June 3 - 4 Nia O. Witherspoon,CHRONICLE X

a-? June 4 Leslie Cuyjet, Blur

a-? June 10 Emily Waters,Look Back At It

a-? June 11 Nazareth Hassan, Untitled (1 - 5)

a-? June 11 Rachika Nayar, Our Hands Against the Dusk

a-? June 12 AnAkA, AKTIV8 Archive Portal

a-? June 17 - 18 DonChristian Jones, Volvo Truck

a-? June 19 Troy Anthony,The Revival: It Is Our Duty

a-? June 24 - 25 Merche Blasco, Vibrant Continuum

a-? June 25 - 26 Kyle Marshall, Rise

a-? June 26 Ana María Agüero Jahannes, Field Day

a-? June 5, 12, and 19 Ladi'Sasha Jones, Black Interior Space: literary workshops at The Shed

a-? Throughout June Cindy Tran, Sonnet Crown for NYC video on view at varying city locations

All dates are subject to change. Please see theshed.org/opencall for latest performance times and details.