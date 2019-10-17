ONE NOVEMBER YANKEE Makes NYC Premiere At 59E59 Theaters

Theaters (Val Day, Artistic Director; Brian Beirne, Managing Director) is thrilled to welcome the NYC premiere of ONE NOVEMBER YANKEE, written and directed by Joshua Ravetch. Produced by Delaware Theatre Company, ONE NOVEMBER YANKEE begins performances on Friday, November 29 for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 29.

The performance schedule is Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday at 7:15 pm; Thursday & Saturday at 2:15 pm & 7:15 pm; Sunday at 2:15 pm. Performances are at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison). Single tickets are $25 - $70 ($49 for 59E59 Members). Tickets are available by calling the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or by visiting www.59e59.org.



One plane, two actors, and three intricately interwoven stories. Joshua Ravetch's new play explores human connection brought on by tragedy in the aftermath of a plane crash that ripples across the lives of our characters.



ONE NOVEMBER YANKEE was a finalist in the Ojai Playwright's Conference, where the Los Angeles Times called it a "haunting and poetic" flight, which "unfolds like theatrical origami." It comes to NYC directly from its East Coast premiere at Delaware Theatre Company.



ONE NOVEMBER YANKEE stars Harry Hamlin (L.A. Law, two-time Golden Globe nominee for Best Actor in a Television Series; Summer and Smoke at Roundabout) and Stefanie Powers (Hart to Hart, two-time Emmy and five-time Golden Globes nominee for Best Actress in a Television Series).



Josh Ravetch's (playwright/director) award-winning play Chasing Mem'ries: A Different Kind of Musical starring Tyne Daly just received its world premiere at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, the same playhouse where he co-created and directed Carrie Fisher's one-woman show Wishful Drinking which went on to enjoy a successful Broadway run. Ravetch also co-wrote and directed Dick Van Dyke in Step in Time! A Musical Memoir, The Astronomer with Shirley Jones (Pasadena Playhouse), One November Yankee with Loretta Swit and Harry Hamlin, Onward: The Diana Nyad Story chronicling Nyad's Cuba-to-Florida swim, Beacon with Robert Forster and Brooke Shields, and a workshop production of Writer's Cramp with Holland Taylor and Douglas Sills (Geffen Playhouse). His other plays include Periscope Up directed by Star Trek veteran, Jonathan Frakes, Girders (Coast Playhouse), The Lightbulb (NoHo Arts Center), and One From the Hart, Stefanie Powers' one-woman show (Segerstrom Center for the Arts). Ravetch directed productions of The Seagull, The Big Knife, A Prayer for my Daughter, and Deathtrap. Ravetch's television credits include Joan of Arcadia, Titan for TNT, Horseshoe Bay for Warner Brothers, and Yesterday for Laura Ziskin Productions. Ravetch, a graduate of the Stella Adler Conservatory in Manhattan, took over Ms. Adler's signature script-interpretation classes which he taught before assuming the post as artistic director.





