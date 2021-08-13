ONE ACT OF KINDNESS Makes Audience Choice Encore Performance At The Chain Theatre

After being selected and having four sold out shows, ONE ACT OF KINDNESS by playwright Juan Ramirez, Jr., is an audience choice favorite, and will have an encore performance on Saturday August 14th. Presented part of the Chain Theater One Act Festival, this dark comedy stars Cristy Reynoso and Angela Reynoso.

Chain Theater is located at 312 W 36th St 4th floor, New York, NY 10018. Get tickets HERE!

Synopsis: After her car breaks down on the side of the road, Ema decides to walk only to find Amila, a forgetful orange seller. When she asks for directions, she doesn't get the answers she wants. Whether it's good directions or bad directions, life's got a way to put you exactly where you need to be.

Juan Ramirez, Jr. is a Borinqun-Chapín-Bronx internationally produced and award-winning playwright, monologist, director, screenwriter, filmmaker, poet and producer. He's a founder of The PlayPen Collective and R&R Productions with his wife Cristy Reynoso. He's a Dramatist Guild member, 2020-2021 Dramatist Guild Fellow, NYC LatinX Playwright Circle member, an ATG PlayLab member and a teaching artist with Art Defined. He received his BA from Lehman College and his MFA in Dramatic Writing from NYU Tisch. Awarded the Bronx Council New Works grants, stay tuned for his play titled A Love Letter To The Bronx. www.JuanRamirezJr.com @AJuanManShow

Cristy Reynoso is a Dominican actor and writer based in New York City. Her previous theatre credits include: Sailing Stones (Willy, 2018 Downtown Urban Arts Festival, Don Juan (Isla, Dixon Place), Honor Among Thieves (Rosey, 2017 Downtown Urban Arts Festival performed at The Cherry Lane Theatre. Film credits include: Palace (Christy), an NYU thesis project based in Singapore, where she was also an acting member for the NYU Play Lab. She produced and starred in the short noir film Homme Fatale, which won the award for Best Use of Required Elements, part of the Bronx 48 Film Challenge and made its TV debut on Bronxnet. The film was also selected for the Concourse Film Festival. She is a Co-Founder of R & R Productions, producing stories that give voice to the voiceless. As producer, her film Alone With My Demons was selected as part of the Inwood Art Works New York City Quarantine Film Festival and won Best Bronx Film. The film was also selected for the Concourse Film Festival and the Mott Haven Film Festival. She is a member of the Bronx Repertory Company, trained with HB Studios and is a graduate from Lehman College with a B.A. in Theatre. She is one of the creators and is also starring in the web series #30s which will premiere in 2022.

Angela Reynoso is a Dominican actress based in New York City. Her recent credits include "Radial Gradient", part of the Lime Arts Productions 20 by 20 Fringe this past May. She also starred in the awarded Best Bronx Film as Jada in "Alone With My Demons" by Juan Ramirez, Jr, selected for the 2021 Naked Angels Film Festival, 2020 NYC Quarantine Film Festival, Concourse Film Festival, and Mott Haven Film Festival. She completed the Intensive Ensemble workshop with LAByrinth Theatre Company this summer. Angela will star in an off-off Broadway show, The Love Hate Club written by Juan Ramirez, Jr. for the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival this October.

Chain Theater: All performers are vaccinated. All audience members must provide proof of vaccination to enter. Everyone must be vaccinated in order to lift the social distancing limits for theaters. You can provide proof through the Excelsior Pass app or a hard copy of your Vaccination card. There will be no refunds if you are unable to provide proof of vaccination.Excelsior Pass: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/excelsior-pass