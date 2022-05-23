OH GOD, A SHOW ABOUT ABORTION to Host Bake Sale to Support Abortion Access

Alison Leiby, the writer and comedian behind Oh God, A Show About Abortion, and three-time James Beard Award nominee Natasha Li Pickowicz (Never Ending Taste, Flora Bar, Café Altro Paradiso) have announced a one-day-only bake sale to support abortion access.



The bake sale will be held Saturday, June 4 from 4:30-6:30pm at the Cherry Lane Theatre, where Oh God, A Show About Abortion is currently playing. All proceeds will benefit the Brigid Alliance, a nonprofit that arranges and funds confidential, personalized travel support to those seeking abortion care in increasingly hostile environments.



Leiby and Pickowicz met during a college rowing team orientation and were immediately inseparable. "Oh God, A Bake Sale" marks the first time the best friends will collaborate creatively.



20+ NYC-based bakeries and chefs will each donate 50 of their signature treats to the bake sale. Bake sale vouchers will go on sale to the public this Wednesday, May 25 at Noon ET via OhGodShow.com. Each $7 bake sale voucher can be redeemed for your choice of one (1) baked good on the day of the sale. Limit 10 bake sale vouchers per person.



Anyone who has already purchased tickets for either performance on June 4, as well as anyone who purchases tickets for the June 4 performances before Noon on Wednesday, will receive a link via email granting them exclusive early access to bake sale vouchers, in advance of the general on-sale.



Among the participating bakeries and chefs will be Never Ending Taste by Natasha Li Pickowicz, Dame, Claire Saffitz, Camille Becerra, Brutus Bakeshop by Lani Halliday, Don Angie, Yellow Rose, King, Vallery Lomas, Bad Taste by Jen Monroe, Frenchette, Marlow & Sons, Zoe's Doughies by Zoe Kanan, Sophia Roe, Carla Lalli Music, Claudia Fleming, Gage & Tollner, Ovenly, Morgenstern's, Judy Kim, Split Eights, Parlor Coffee, Fox Bread Bakery by Daniel Skurnick, Ursula and the Jewish Food Society.



In addition to baked goods, Oh God, A Show About Abortion branded tote bags will also be available for purchase. "Loaded" totes are available for $125 and will include an enticing array of donated goodies valued at $165+. Empty branded totes will be available for $35. Tote donations will be provided by Gossamer, Heilala Vanilla, Guittard Chocolate, Supernatural Kitchen, All-Clad, Zuzu, Ghia, Monfefo, omsom, and sanzo among others.

The producers of Alison Leiby's Oh God, A Show About Abortion recently announced that the critically acclaimed comedy has been extended through June 30 at the Cherry Lane Theatre. Oh God will take a hiatus June 5-12 before returning to its regular performance schedule June 13-3o: Monday through Saturday at 7pm, with Saturday matinees at 3pm. Tickets are on sale at OhGodShow.com.

Presented by Ilana Glazer ("Broad City," "The Afterparty") and directed by Lila Neugebauer (The Wolves, The Waverly Gallery).

Alison Leiby's summer started with a bang and ended with a visit to Planned Parenthood. In between, she had two root canals, one very scary trip to the "Fertility" section of a Missouri CVS, and a dozen or so meltdowns about what to wear to an abortion, naturally. In her new show, described as "humane and deeply funny" by the New York Times, Alison walks through the stupid minutiae, the backwards practices, and the surprising perspective that comes with exercising your reproductive rights.

Oh God, A Show About Abortion is produced by Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia, Bad Robot Live and Chris Burns of AGI Entertainment. The production features lighting design by Amina Alexander and sound design by Margaret Montagna.

The Cherry Lane Theatre is located at 38 Commerce St, New York, NY 10014. Tickets are $37-47 with premium tickets available.