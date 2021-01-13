OFF BROADWAY IN THE BOROS: POP-UPS Performance Series Makes its Broadcast Television Debut

The popular "Off Broadway in the Boros: Pop-Ups" performances will make their broadcast television debut on NYC Life, the lifestyle channel of the City of New York's broadcast network NYC Media, on Friday, January 15. The series of five performances, 20 minutes each in length, will be available to New Yorkers via the network's NYC Life channel. One performance will run each Friday at 8pm through April 23, 2021. A full schedule of NYC Media programming can be viewed at https://www1.nyc.gov/site/media/carriers/carriers.page.

The "Off Broadway in the Boros: Pop Ups" series created to provide support for artists and organizations struggling during the pandemic and to call attention to the important contribution small theatres make to New York City's cultural fabric. The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) and small theatre groups collaborated on these pop-up performances, which took place in October 2020 in public plazas in each of the five boroughs. Offering these performances via NYC Media is part of the City's larger efforts to bring local theatre, along with a variety of arts and entertainment experiences, into the homes of New Yorkers.

"We're thrilled to offer the 'Off Broadway in the Boros: Pop Ups' series on NYC Life, so that New Yorkers can experience the joy of these live performances from the comfort of their homes," said the Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Anne del Castillo. "In these challenging times, New York City continues to look for new ways to keep people connected to the magic of our diverse theatre and performing arts offerings, and to support the talented New Yorkers who fuel our city's reputation as the creative capital of the world."

Following is the schedule and line-up of performances (which will repeat through April 23):

January 15, 8pm

Manhattan

La Mama Experimental Theatre Club, Artistic Director Mia Yoo present: Dane Terry, a multi-media storymaker, performer and composer. He is the writer, composer and lead performer of the music fiction podcast Dreamboy (Night Vale Presents, 2018-19). Works for stage include Jupiter's Lifeless Moons (PSNY 2018) and Bird in The House (La MaMa 2015, Under The Radar Festival at The Public Theater, 2016). Dane was the 2016 recipient of the Ethyl Eichelberger Award from PSNY.

January 22, 8pm

The Bronx

Pregones-Puerto Rican Traveling Theater and Artistic Director Rosalba Rolón, present: Christin Eve Cato performs Rosalba Rolon's poem "Where Were You," accompanied by Master Bongocero & Percussionist Anthony Carillo, followed by a performance of Magdalena Gomez's "Madre de Bomba," featuring dancer LeAna Lopez and actors Omar Perez and Jesus E. Martinez. Joining them is special guest, the Domincan Fusion Band Yasser & Palotre, led by guitarist Yasser Tejeda with band members Alex Callendar, Jonathan Troncoso, and Kyle Miles.

January 29, 8pm

Queens

The Chocolate Factory Theater and Artistic Director, Brian Rogers presents:

Yackez, the art pop/multimedia collaboration of Larissa and Jon Velez-Jackson, aka Twitta and Papi Jon. Formed in 2010, this married musical duo exists as a celebration and a critique of popular culture, politics and itself. In 2019, Yackez launched the podcast "Life Advice," which is available on platforms and on their website, where you can also find original music and videos. Yackez has performed at El Museo del Barrio's Dia De Los Tres Reyes parade for four years in a row, Bronx Museum's Boogie on the Boulevard, 92STY Street Fair and The Chocolate Factory's Taste of LIC.

February 5, 8pm

Brooklyn

The Bushwick Starr and Artistic Director Noel Allain, presents: Whitney White, an Obie-Award and Lilly-Award-winning director, actor, and musician from Brooklyn. Her musical discipline is rooted in indie-soul and rock. She is passionate about black stories, reconstructing classics, stories for and about women, genre-defying multimedia work and film. She is the current recipient of the Susan Stroman Directing award, an Artistic Associate at the Roundabout, and a part of the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative. She performs with guitarist and collaborator Dan Rosato.

February 12, 8pm

Staten Island

A Collaboration: Kaleidoscope Entertainment Producer Holly-Anne Devlin, and Staten Island Illuminart Productions present: A Kaleidoscope Entertainment program of song and dance featuring powerhouse artists who since the start of the pandemic have performed throughout neighborhoods in NYC under the name of the "Hell's Kitchen Happiness Krewe", including Brian Davis, Jefferson McDonald, Tyrick Wiltez Jones, Donnie Kehr, Jonathan Mousser, Colin Summers and Kris Coleman. They were joined by Staten Island's theatrical chorus members from Illuminart Productions.