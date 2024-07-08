ODD MAN OUT Extends Off-Broadway Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Odd Man Out officially opened off-Broadway on Tuesday, July 2, and has now announced an extension to its limited engagement. Originally scheduled to run through Sunday, July 21, the production – which takes place in total pitch-black darkness – has added three weeks and is now set to run until Sunday, August 11 at the Sheen Center for Thought & Culture’s Shiner Theatre. Tickets start at $10, with First Class tickets also available to include a drink in the lounge, priority boarding, a drink and food item when you arrive in Buenos Aires, and other special treats. Spanish-language performances are also available.

“Odd Man Out” is the exciting, unique, and special event of the summer – a full-scale, one-of-a-kind LIVE 360-degree fully immersive sensory experience that takes place in total darkness. “Passengers” arrive at the “airport,” visit a lounge, access a boarding gate, and are escorted to their seats on the “airplane” in pitch black. There are no blindfolds or headphones… The story unfolds all around you as a passenger on a flight with Alberto, a blind musician flying home from New York to Buenos Aires, Argentina. As the flight progresses, Alberto tells his life stories to his seatmates, while they experience his journey as he perceives it: in complete darkness.

“Odd Man Out” began at Teatro Ciego in Argentina in October 2019 as a fully live, immersive theatrical production. Teatro Ciego has a 15-year history of creating live experiences in complete darkness. In the U.S., Odd Man Out was presented in a semi-live format at The Flea during Winter 2021/2022; before returning to a fully staged live production at the Bristol Riverside Theatre in December 2022.

Odd Man Out is written by Martín Bondone and features direction by Bondone, Facundo Bogarín, and Carlos Armesto. Production team includes Matías Guzmán(storytelling review), Martine Sainvil (storytelling review), Giorgia Valenti (Line Producer), D Henry Hanson (Production Stage Manager / Ensemble), Mike Mroch(Production Manager), Julio Vaquero Ramos (Sound Tech and Production Manager), and Tyler Herald (Environmental Set Design), Mirko Mescia (Original Music), and Nicolás Alvarez (Immersive Audio Design.)

The cast of Odd Man Out features Lorenza Bernasconi, Carmen Borla, Agustina Cedraschi, Gilberto Gabriel Diaz, Pablo Drutman, Bree Klauser, Mauricio Marte,Andrés Montejo, and Giorgia Valenti.

Collaborators on Odd Man Out include One Green Planet (Sustainability Partner), VISIONS Services for the Blind, Criollas, Repertorio Español, Glitchworks, and Yondr.

Comments