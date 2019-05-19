No Peeking's SHIT SHOW Reading Moves To NYC

No Peeking Theatre has announced their staged reading of "The Shit Show" in Midtown Manhattan at The Tank Theatre, located at 312 W 36th St. The reading will be on June 2nd at 7:00 PM.

The Shit Show: An American Allegory is a postmodern reverse minstrelsy that explores layers of racism, not through the common stage rhetoric of negrophobia but through the dangers of negrophilia and common misconceptions of Blackness. This concept is manifested through a series of vignettes that intercut the narrative of the Doe's - a family from the planet Nah, whose assimilation to America is disrupted by encountering the Black neighbors from across the street.

"This hard hitting script starts the uncomfortable truth of racism that have long been 'unhad', says Amanda Levie, founder of No Peeking Theatre." This reading will include sensory elements in development and will include the audience in the "world" of the play. Blindfolds during this reading are optional.

No Peeking Theatre was founded in 2012 and is based in the Heights of Jersey City, and showcasing throughout the NY/ NJ Metro Area. Their mission is to produce independent works of underrepresented and marginalized groups to bring communities together, create dialogue, and add volume to diverse voices through high quality theatre.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online using the link below:

https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4245083





