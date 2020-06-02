Next-Gem Artists Team Up for Virtual Benefit Concert HARMONIZE AGAINST HUNGER

NEXT-GEN ARTISTS TEAM UP FOR "HARMONIZE AGAINST HUNGER" VIRTUAL BENEFIT CONCERT

Executive Producers Michael William Nigro and Zach Kessel, alongside Concierge Content, have announced their virtual benefit concert, "Harmonize Against Hunger," to benefit Feeding America and Project Broadway.The concert will air on YouTube on June 26, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. EST. The YouTube channel can be found at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGwJ-4UTlZ-wRPKXmyNxUPw/featured.

"With the combined efforts of the team we have put together and the cast we are assembling," Nigro said,"we believe we can create something extraordinary that will help organizations whose work is as important as these in times of crisis."

The free concert will solicit tax-deductible online donations to both 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organizations. Feeding America (https://www.feedingamerica.org) battles food insecurity with a national network of 200 food banks. Project Broadway (http://projectbroadway.org) affords opportunities in theatre arts and education to children and teens who might not otherwise have access to such experiences. Donation links for both organizations will be available in the video's description on YouTube.

Fourteen stage and screen performers have joined the project to date. Given the constraints of social distancing, each performer will create an individual video. The videos will be strung together into a full-length concert.

Music performed will range from theatre to pop/rock,and will include such titles as "Dream On" by Aerosmith, "Caught In the Storm" from Smash, and "Imagine" by John Lennon. Among the artists slated to appear are Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things), Meg Donnelly (ABC'sAmerican Housewife), Hannah Grace Colin (Dance Moms), Matt Gumley (Elf), Joshua Robert Colley (Newsies), Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show), Ashley De La Rosa (Mean Girls), Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire), Sophia Gennusa (Matilda), Michael William Nigro (NBC'sThe Sound of Music Live!), Rachel Resheff (Larry David's Fish In The Dark)), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and Zach Kessel (The Me Nobody Knows in Concert).

The production team consists of Music Director Meg Zervoulis, Production Consultant Marc Tumminelli, Technical Consultants Dave Marken and John Andrews, Video Editor Andrew Rowan, and Media Consultant Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold.

A finalized cast list and further details will be released as the date approaches.

For more information, contact Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold. Office: 207-373-0470

