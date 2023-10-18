New musical EVERYDAY CHARLIE to be Presented at The Tank Theater

Rock Rising joins The Tank's Presented Work Series with Everyday Charlie, a new musical for young audiences. Directed by Alex Hare (Capricorn 29) and running November 8-13, Everyday Charlie tells the story of a precocious 5th grader with an affinity for sci-fi comics, who faces an identity crisis after being branded "weird" by classmates at new school Sunrise Prep. On a mission to find acceptance, Charlie must confront the vicious kickball team, make "water fountain friends," navigate the daily, high-stakes lunchroom trade, and eventually bring the students together to save recess.

The cast features Yasmin Ranz-Lind, Johnny Rabe (A Christmas Story on Broadway), Michael Alan Johnson, Ella Baumann, Hannah Carter, Catrina Contini, Sydney Kenton, Leah Reineck, Jack Roden, and Miciah Wallace.

With an eclectic score of electro-pop, punk, and old-school hip-hop, Everyday Charlie is a musical for kids today, and for former kids who wish they could return to a simpler time - though it's rarely as simple as you remember...

Everyday Charlie is the first installment of Rock Rising's "Let's Write A Musical!" program, in which artists are employed to create original works of theater for educators. This is done with an eye toward curricular gaps in casting and narrative in pieces popularly licensed for youth performers. Everyday Charlie has recently been published and is available for licensing nationwide.

The creative team for Everyday Charlie includes Catrina Contini (Choreographer & Ensemble Performer), Connor Kopko (Stage Manager), and Julie Drexler Johnson (Music Director & Producer).

Performances of Everyday Charlie will take place November 8-13 (see schedule above) at the Tank (312 W 36th Street, Manhattan). Critics are welcome as of November 8, which serves as the official opening. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2270983®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthetanknyc.org%2Fcalendar-1%2Feveryday-charlie?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

About the Artists

Michael Alan Johnson earned his BFA in acting from Marymount Manhattan. His most recent theater credit is El Gallo in "The Fantasticks" in Theatrico's first season (Chattanooga, TN). Michael also stars in a new TV series, "House of Van Helsing" (PopStar TV), streaming soon. He has released two EPs and one album under his musical moniker BROCRISP, on all streaming platforms. He is the Creative Director of Rock Rising, a nonprofit based in NYC. Through Rock Rising's "Let's Write a Musical" program, Michael has created "Everyday Charlie" (now available for licensing!) and "Godlings Three."

Alex Hare is a director/writer of theater and film. His micro-budget movie Capricorn 29, co-written with Julia Izumi, premiered online via The Tank in spring 2021. He is currently developing the new musical A Burning Church with collaborators Zhailon Levingston and Nehemiah Luckett. Other recent directing projects include The Judgment of Quintus, a comedic video game by Greg Edwards to be released in early 2024. In 2020, Alex received the SDC Foundation's Charles Abbott Fellowship for musical theater directors. Assistant credits include School of Rock and Side Show (Broadway). Columbia University alum. alexhare.nyc

Yasmin Ranz-Lind (Charlie) is delighted to be back in 5th Grade with the cast and creative team of Everyday Charlie! MENA-American, BFA Syracuse University. Originated role of Princess/Chambermaid in Allerleirauh: A New Musical, presented at the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater! So much love to her family, friends, collaborators and mentors. Dedicated to 5th Grade Yasmin who would be moving from place to place for her whole life and thriving. yasminranzlind.com, @yasminranzlind

Johnny Rabe (Sam) Originally from Chicago, Johnny has performed at The Marriott Theatre, Paramount Theatre, and Drury Lane Theatre, as well as at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle. He played Ralphie in the original Broadway production of A Christmas Story: The Musical. Johnny recently graduated from Stanford University with a BA in Music and a minor in Theatre. He is represented by Stewart Talent and is grateful to the Stewart team for their encouragement and support.

About The Tank Presents program

Each season, The Tank Presents program serves hundreds of emerging artists as they create over 1000 performances of new works in music, theater, film, dance, comedy, and storytelling. As part of their mission to remove the economic barriers from the creation of new work, they never charge our artists to use our space for their performances! In addition, they also provide free rehearsal space, as well as free marketing and promotion of their event. The Tank Presents presenting model removes the daunting cost of space rental from the equation of art making, and provides an affordable home for emerging artists to create art that pushes the boundaries of their mediums. Through this program, artists can present readings, works-in-development, short runs of full theater productions, screenings, concerts, storytelling festivals, comedy shows, and more.