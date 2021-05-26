New York Theatre Workshop Announces Final Programming for 2020/21 Artistic Instigator Season

New York Theatre Workshop announced today the final two artistic instigator projects for the 2020/21 season.

By Hilton Als

Part 1: Portrait of Jason available now

Part 2: Selections from Tennessee Williams available Summer 2021

Hilton Als is, and has been, an invaluable contributor to American cultural life for decades. Join this Pulitzer Prize-winning critic, artist, writer and curator as he lifts up and takes a different look at what he considers marginalized classics of the 20th Century. Until now.

In the second part of this series, Selections from Tennessee Williams, Hilton Als will explore excerpts from three lesser-known Tennessee Williams plays: Clothes for a Summer Hotel, In the Bar of a Tokyo Hotel and The Red Devil Battery Sign. While Williams is known, of course, for the formidable women in his plays, these excerpts will bring Williams' powerful men to the fore as well-characters who have a lot to say about masculinity in general and masculinity and the artist in particular.

The cast for Part 2: Selections from Tennessee Williams will include:

Hilton Als Presents will be released as a free podcast on all major podcasting platforms and streaming on NYTW.org. Part 1: Portrait of Jason with Jessica Almasy & Mikéah Ernest Jennings is available now. Part 2: Selections from Tennessee Williams will be available Summer 2021. To receive a link when the podcast is live, sign up at www.nytw.org/show/hilton-als-presents.

BORN 1000 TIMES

a zine by Liliana Padilla + friends

Summer 2021

What has grown, died, and transformed in my community? How do we share wisdom and grief?

Artistic Instigator & Playwright Liliana Padilla, in conversation with some of their dearest friends, creating something with doodles, poetry, questions and space that we can hold in our hands to mark and ask where we are.

Born 1000 Times will be available Summer 2021 for free at NYTW.ORG.

These projects join the previously announced 2020/21 Artistic Instigator season already in progress:

BROTHER, BROTHER

By Aleshea Harris

Directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury

Featuring Gbenga Akinnagbe, Amari Cheatom, André De Shields & Owen Tabaka

Streaming through July 25, 2021

Jim and Wally are brothers traveling Appalachia by two-seater bicycle, stopping to play shows on their way to make it big in Tennessee. When a man in a maroon suit starts following them, they come face-to-face with their pasts. Playwright Aleshea Harris and director & former NYTW 2050 Fellow Shayok Misha Chowdhury's haunting illustrated audio play chronicles the winding road toward success. Featuring Affrilachian fiddle music from Jerron "Blind Boy" Paxton and the stunning visual imaginations of Ibrahim Rayintakatha??and Liang-Hsin Huang.

Tickets are $10 and are available now at NYTW.ORG

The 2020/21 Artistic Instigator season will conclude with these three projects. NYTW remains committed to the previously announced Artistic Instigators and their projects and will present their work in an upcoming season. Details about 2021/22 Artistic Instigator projects will be announced shortly.

Launched in the midst of the theatre shutdown, the Artistic Instigator program was created so that NYTW could continue to engage with and offer financial support to NYTW's artistic community. Artists were asked to imagine work in our present moment that creates community within the given circumstances of social distancing, celebrates the liveness that is inherent in a theatrical experience, and examines the relationship between theatre, distance and technology. The Artistic Instigator program has resulted in projects from Denis O'Hare and Lisa Peterson, Victor I. Cazares, Celine Song, Theater Mitu and Rubén Polendo, the Dominican Artists Collective, Martha Redbone and Aaron Whitby, Doug Wright, Hilton Als, Modesto Flako Jimenez, Kristina Wong, Aleshea Harris and Shayok Misha Chowdhury and Liliana Padilla.

For tickets and more information about these projects and the Artistic Instigators, please visit www.nytw.org.