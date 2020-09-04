New York Theatre Barn to Live Stream Excerpts From New Musicals WALT AND ROY and LOCH NESS

Tune in on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at 7PM EDT.

New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of its New Works Series on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at 7PM EDT, featuring excerpts from the new musicals Walt and Roy and Loch Ness. The live 45-minute presentation will also feature a conversation with the writers and creative team.

With book, music and lyrics by Richard Allen and Taran Gray (Freedom Riders), Walt and Roy follows the journey of the Disney brothers, from their roots in Los Angeles in 1923, through producing their first feature length animated film: "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" in 1937. The musical chronicles the mental stress of Walt Disney, the special relationship between Walt and Roy, and their genius in creating the "House of Mouse." Featuring performances by Charity Farrell and Payson Lewis (NBC's The Sing-Off, BAZ: Star Crossed Love).

The new musical Loch Ness has book, music and direction by Marshall Pailet (Triassic Parq, Baghdaddy), book and lyrics by A.D. Penedo (Baghdaddy), music direction/supervision by Madeline Smith (Waitress), and choreography by Misha Shields (Baghdaddy). Is there a creature that inhabits the waters of Loch Ness? 12-year-old Haley is stuck on her father's research expedition that aims to answer that question once and for all. Struggling with the unexpected disappearance of her mother at sea, Haley escapes her father's ship to find her, but instead she finds the most legendary water monster of all time. Upon learning of the creature's dark history, the two embark on an epic quest to escape Loch Ness in this larger-than-life musical adventure. Featuring performances by Kaylin Hedges (Annie) and Jeremy Kushnier (Footloose, Head Over Heels).

Walt and Roy debuted as a digital performance as part of the Allen and Gray Musical Festival in July of 2020. Loch Ness has been featured at Chance Theater (Anaheim, CA), the Adirondack Theater Festival, and The Rev (formerly Finger Lakes Musical Theater Festival) where it won numerous regional awards.

The 45-minute presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand, and is hosted and produced by Jen Sandler and Joe Barros. For the month of September, the company will be supporting Black Theatre United and the League of Women Voters. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You