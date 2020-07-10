New York Theatre Barn to Live Stream Excerpts From New Musicals By Tim Rosser, Charlie Sohne and J. Oconer Navarro

New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of its New Works Series on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 at 7PM EDT, featuring excerpts from the new musicals Talk to Me and F.L.I.P.PED. The 40-minute presentation will also feature a conversation with the creators of the new musicals, all of whom are the recipients of the American Theatre Wing's Jonathan Larson Grant.

The new musical Talk To Me has book and lyrics by Charlie Sohne and music by Tim Rosser, the award-winning writers of The Boy Who Danced On Air. Talk To Me is a family musical about Graham, a 12-year-old boy on the autism spectrum who makes friends with the Siri app on his mom's iPhone. It's through his interactions with Siri that others are able to see another side to Graham -- allowing him to make new friends, gain a new level of understanding in his relationship with his mother and eventually change his entire school. Featuring live performances performed remotely by Josh Shapiro and Brynn Williams (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, SpongeBob SquarePants)

The new musical F.L.I.P.PED has words and music by award-winning writer J. Oconer Navarro. Enzo Ramos is a first generation Fil-Am 30-something who accompanies his traditional, immigrant parents and his favorite Tita "back home" to the Philippines to celebrate his Lola's upcoming 100th birthday. When unexpected tragedy hits, they are forced to reckon with the deep secrets that rise to the surface. Enzo and his family journey toward speaking and living their truths which for so long, have gone unsaid. Featuring live performances performed remotely by Devin Ilaw (Miss Saigon) and Jaygee Macapugay (School of Rock, Here Lies Love).

Talk To Me was commissioned by the NY City Children's Theatre, was workshopped as part of Flint Repertory Theater's 2019 New Works Festival, and is currently being developed by NYCCT and the Abingdon Theatre Company. This presentation will mark the first performance of any material from F.L.I.P.PED in its development.

The 45-minute presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel, and is hosted and produced by Jen Sandler and Joe Barros. The company will be giving 50% of its donations each week to a different charity that supports black lives and civil rights. The charity on July 15th will be The Next Wave Initiative. Founded by prolific writer and performer Douglas Lyons, The Next Wave Initiative is a developmental branch of The Directors Company, committed to amplifying future Black voices in the American Theatre. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.

