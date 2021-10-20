New York Theatre Barn Will Return to Live Programming with Musicals from Joriah Kwamé, Adam Ben-David & More

New York Theatre Barn will host the return of its live and in person New Works Series on Monday, November, 1st, 2021 at 7PM ET at The Cell (338 W 23rd Street). The live presentation will feature excerpts from the new musicals From The Mixed-up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler and HOW TO YOU: A Musical Guide to Black Boyhood as well as a conversation with the writers. The presentation will also be streamed live and there is a streaming ticket price for this option. For the first time ever, the company will provide ASL interpreters for the audience at the Cell and at home.

From The Mixed-up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler has a book by Jessica Penzias, music by Adam Ben-David, lyrics by Christyn Budzyna, and direction by Sammi Cannold (Endlings, City Center's Evita, The Show Must Go On documentary). The musical adaptation of the beloved classic novel From The Mixed Up Files of Mrs Basil E Frankweiler by E.L. Konigsburg tells the story of 11-year-old Claudia Kincaid and her younger brother Jamie, as they run away from home and hide out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. In this theatrical retelling, the art in the museum comes to life, as the siblings set out to unravel a mystery surrounding a stunning statue with rumored ties to Michelangelo. Casting will be announced soon.

With book, music and lyrics by Joriah Kwamé (Little Miss Perfect), HOW TO YOU: A Musical Guide To Black Boyhood is a musical fantasy that follows the journey of YOU, the unborn spirit of a black man who appears in limbo to prepare to go to the world. With the help of a wise talking owl and six personified "chapters", YOU is taken through a series of vignettes and fragmented scenes that enlighten him to the realities of identity, race, and humanity. The presentation will feature performances by Elijah Caldwell (A Strange Loop), Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and Kwamé.

All audience members must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and present proof of vaccination and a government-issued photo ID to attend in person. Tickets for the in-person audience are $25, and tickets to live stream the presentation are $15, and can be purchased here. Seating is limited.

During the pandemic, New York Theatre Barn moved all of its programming online, producing 44 virtual installments of its award-winning New Works Series, which received support in part by the Innovation & Exploration Fund, a program of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre. Now in its 14th season, the New Works continues to be produced and hosted by Artistic Director Joe Barros and Associate Artistic Director Jen Sandler. Sam Strum is the Line Producer. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.