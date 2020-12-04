New York Theatre Barn Presents a First Look at New Holiday Musical THE BESTEST OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY EVER

New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of the 32nd installment of its virtual New Works Series on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 at 7PM EDT, featuring an excerpt from the new holiday musical The Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever. This special edition of the company's programming will feature a 35-minute excerpt of the show followed by a conversation with the writers and creative team.

Written by Drew Larimore (book/lyrics) and Billy Recce (music/lyrics), The Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever asks the question: Why would grown adults dress as Santa's elves for their annual office Christmas party? That's easy--the bonus, of course. But festivities go from bad to worse for the employees at Kugelman's Incontinence Pad Factory when their heartbroken boss decides to fly the coop on Christmas Eve and take one of them along. Starting over on a remote island? Leaving your crummy life and never turning back? Emotions running high and tempers on the brink? It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas! Featuring performances by Raji Ahsan, John Higgins, Peachez Iman Cummings, Deb Radloff, Amanda Robles (BSC's Into The Woods), and Phil Sloves (SpongeBob SquarePants). The presentation is directed by Aaron Simon Gross. Earlier this year, Recce and Larimore released two digital tracks from the musical starring drag performer Paige Turner.

Hosted and produced by Jen Sandler and Joe Barros, the 35-minute presentation and post show interview links will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel 24 hours prior to the event and Broadway on Demand. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.

