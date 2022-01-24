New York Premiere Of David Alford's GHOSTLIGHT Opens In February

The New York premiere of GHOSTLIGHT, a new play by David Alford (Nashville, The Little Foxes, The Last Castle) and directed by Thomas Gallogly (Breathe, Everyone Comes to Elaine's), will play a limited run from February 17-19, 2022 in New York City.

GHOSTLIGHT is described as "part mystery, part ghost story, part love story and total philosophical discourse". The new play tells the story of an abandoned theatre and unearths the mysteries left inside. Two actors wait patiently on an empty stage for the arrival of their director. With echoes of Beckett's Waiting for Godot, the actors wonder if the director will ever arrive as paranormal energy reveals itself.

The cast includes Jaclyn Neidenthal (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Dead), Spencer Gonzalez (The Dorian Corey Show, Somewhere I Can Scream), and Tyler Joseph Andrews (Way Up, Shackled Haven).

Performances will be at the Producers Club (358 West 44th Street), and tickets can be purchased by clicking here. Patrons are required to wear masks and show proof of vaccination upon entry.