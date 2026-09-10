New York City's Children's Theatre Will Host Borough Tour of WOODY GUTHRIE'S SONGS TO GROW ON

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This fall, New York City Children's Theater will invite the city's youngest theatergoers and their families to hit the road with one of America's most beloved musical storytellers in Woody Guthrie'S SONGS TO GROW ON, an imaginative new production inspired by an unpublished manuscript by Woody Guthrie and his celebrated 1956 children's album, Songs to Grow On for Mother and Child, with an original script by Frank Ruiz, directed by Susanna Brock.

Commissioned by New York City Children's Theater for its 30th Anniversary Season, the interactive Theater for the Very Young production will travel to cultural institutions and community destinations throughout New York City beginning Saturday, September 26.

Woody Guthrie'S SONGS TO GROW ON follows four-year-old Cathy Ann Guthrie, a curious child who has plenty of questions about the world—but is nervous about leaving home. When Cathy Ann's parents take her on a cross-country road trip, she must find the courage to face her fears and explore everything waiting beyond her own front door. Retracing Woody Guthrie's travels from California to “the New York Island,” the production invites children and their grown-ups to become part of the journey through live music, movement, imaginative play, and audience participation.

The production features some of Guthrie's most enduring songs for young listeners, including “Riding in My Car,” “Howdi Do” and “This Land Is Your Land.”

The cast features Hannah Bakke, Becca Bernard, and Mike Lee as Woody Guthrie with understudies Lorenza Bernasconi and Colin Robertson.

Specially created for children ages 2–5 and their families, Woody Guthrie'S SONGS TO GROW ON introduces young audiences to Guthrie's music while encouraging curiosity, empathy, bravery and a sense of community. Each performance runs approximately 40 minutes and is followed by an optional 45-minute interactive engagement facilitated by the cast.

“Woody Guthrie's music feels remarkably alive because he wrote about the things children instinctively understand — home, family, fairness, curiosity, adventure and belonging,” said Barbara Zinn Krieger, Founder and Artistic Director of New York City Children's Theater. “His songs are playful and wonderfully accessible, but they also invite young people to look at the world around them and recognize that their voices matter. For children experiencing theater for the first time, Woody's music is an ideal doorway: they can sing, move, laugh and participate, while beginning to discover empathy, courage and the joy of being part of a community.”

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

MANHATTAN: Saturday, September 26 at 10:30 a.m.

The Village Trip Festival

BRONX: Sunday, September 27 at 3:00 p.m.

Bronx Music Hall

QUEENS: Sunday, October 18 at 2:30 p.m.

Queens Museum

STATEN ISLAND: Saturday, October 24 at 2:30 p.m.

Staten Island Children's Museum

MANHATTAN: Saturday, November 7 at 10:30 a.m.

Children's Museum of Manhattan

All NYCCT touring performances are free; however, admission requirements vary by presenting venue. Families should confirm registration requirements, museum admission policies and final performance information directly with each partner organization before attending.

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