New York Arts Duo Establish Organization To Support Pop And Theater Artists Through Production, Education, And Opportunitt

Two Worlds Entertainment, LLC., a twenty first century think-tank committed to evolve theater and music-based initiatives into modern, relevant and successful models, announced earlier this summer, their establishment and services. Founded by New York based music and theater professionals Richard Grasso and Jeff Malone, they are working to change the way both modern and classic art is marketed, branded, educated and consumed.

With over ten years of national experience, the duo, who are both partners in business and in life, bridge the gap between business and art, while offering modern audiences an accessible look into music and theater from all avenues. From branding the modern-day artist or re-imagining an old musical into a relevant and impactful work, Two Worlds Entertainment will be a one stop production shop with a keen commitment to educating young aspirational artists as well.



"We have spent the last 10 years working professionally in the music and theater industries of the NY area, and now, more than ever, we are seeing such a change of how people view and enjoy entertainment" says Founder and Artistic Director Richard Grasso. "Long ago, a song from a famous Broadway musical became a household tune because of its radio exposure. It was the definition of pop as we knew it. Currently, there is such a divide between what we see on stage and what we hear in pop music, and if theater is going to make it for future generations to enjoy, we need to bridge that gap."



"From helping an artist brand themselves for the modern-day audition room, to creating the perfect landscape for a live performance, we are committed to providing a resources to support, nurture, and celebrate the future of live entertainment," adds Co-Founder and Executive Director Jeff Malone.

On the heels of TWE founder Richard Grasso directing Fran Drescher's Cabaret Dinner Cruise in June, Two Worlds Entertainment will be hosting an audition workshop with Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck in early fall.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You