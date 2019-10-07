New Victory Presents Isango Ensemble's AESOP'S FABLES

Hear the spirited sounds of South Africa in this fall's vibrant staging of Aesop's Fables by the Olivier Award-winning Isango Ensemble at The New Victory Theater from November 1 - 3, 2019.

Last seen in New York with A Man of Good Hope (BAM 2017), A Midsummer Night's Dream (New Victory 2015) and The Magic Flute (New Victory 2014), Mark Dornford-May and Mandisi Dyantyis return with Aesop's Fables. Sung through in English and a mix of Xhosa, Tswana and Zulu languages, this youth-oriented opera features a soaring live score of marimba music inspired by gospel and traditional African song.

This opera for young audiences revisits classic stories and valuable lessons like "where there's a will there's a way" and "look before you leap." Colorful costumes and enthralling dance tell the tale of how Aesop escapes his master and embarks on a journey to Mount Olympus. Lauded by Sir Ian McKellen and Archbishop Desmond Tutu for reinventing classic stories within a South African setting, Isango Ensemble brings an energetic, playful charm to Aesop's Fables.

"Isango Ensemble is different; it is unique, producing work of international standards, linking high art to the lives of its astonishing performers," said Isango Ensemble Patron Sir Ian McKellen. "The future of Isango is important not just to its company members but to South Africa and to the world beyond."

The South African company Isango Ensemble is based in Cape Town, South Africa. The core of the company was formed by director Mark Dornford-May and music director and singer Pauline Malefane in 2000. Isango's productions re-imagine classics from the Western theater canon, finding a new context for the stories within a South African or township setting, and adapting South African literary works, creating inventive work relevant to the heritage of the nation. Their take on The Magic Flute (New Victory 2014) won the Olivier Award for Best Music Revival. They are also the recipient of the South Africa Arts and Culture Award for Excellence in Opera. The company's productions have toured Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Martinique, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Turkey, the U.K. and the U.S.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You