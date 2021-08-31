Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Play By Michael Hagins, S.U.N. IN THE U.S.A to Premiere on Theatre Row

S.U.N. in the U.S.A. is a story that explores American history through the eyes of EVERYMAN BLACK.

Aug. 31, 2021  

Playwright & Social Justice Advocate, Michael Hagins, once again uses art to influence life with S.U.N. (Shut Up, Negro) in the U.S.A. (United States of America) presented by C.A.G.E. Theatre Company.

S.U.N. in the U.S.A. is a story that explores American history through the eyes of EVERYMAN BLACK - a solitary African-American man - who, through a series of events, is "kindly" reminded just how he has it in his time in the United States of America. This powerful tome reflects upon African slavery, from its origin to today's culture.

WARNING: MATURE THEMES
Trigger Warnings: Strong language, subject matter, racial violence and hate crime, reference to sexual assault and rape, police brutality

S.U.N. in the U.S.A. is part of the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival, performing Wednesday, September 8th at 8 pm.; Thursday, September 9th at 5 pm; Friday, September 10th at 8 pm. at Theatre Row Studios, Theatre 2, 410 W. 42nd Street. The production is directed by Stephanie Cox-Connelly; starring Duane Ferguson with Alex D, Kofi Mills, Gigi Principe, Michael Pichardo, Jeremy Goren, Michael Joseph Whitten, Tiffany Knight, Aaron David Kapner, Beth Griffith, Mary Sheridan, Alaina Hammond and Tucker Dally Johnston and stage managed by Sara Minisquero and Adam Sherwin.


Poster Design: Eliko Aharon



