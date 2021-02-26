New Musicals from Paulo K Tiról, Noam Shapiro and More Featured in New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series

New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of its award-winning New Works Series on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 at 7PM EST, featuring excerpts from the new musicals On This Side Of The World and The Village Of Vale. The live 1-hour presentation will also feature a conversation with the writers and creative team.

The new musical On This Side Of The World has music and lyrics by Paulo K Tiról and is developed and directed by Noam Shapiro. Stories of overseas workers, young lovers and gossipy church ladies. Snapshots of undocumented immigrants, millennial princesses and first-generation Americans. Six actors give voice to Filipino immigrants navigating old lives and new beginnings, as a one-way ticket sends them on a journey eight-thousand miles from home. Featuring performances by Belinda Allyn (Allegiance, Here Lies Love), Marc delaCruz (Hamilton, If/Then), Michael Protacio and Joy Tamayo.

The Village Of Vale has music and lyrics by John McGrew and a book and lyrics by Jonathan Karpinos and Joseph Varca. The show features direction by Lisa Rothe and is produced by Tony Award® winner Jane Dubin. Carrying only a pair of magical glasses and a desire for vengeance, an ageless Traveler returns to the village that once betrayed her. When she finally returns to Vale, she is caught up in the lives of the villagers who hold the key to her vengeance: an obsessed bookkeeper, a haunted widow, and the family of proud woodcutters that exiled her long ago. As her search for revenge upends the lives of everyone she encounters, she faces a choice that will change The Village of Vale forever. Featuring performances by Lauren Elder (Side Show, Hair) and co-writer John McGrew.

On This Side of The World was developed with Musical Theatre Factory, Access Theater, Three Hares, Prospect Theater Company and was recently featured in the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's (NAMT) 32nd Festival of New Musicals. The Village Of Vale has been developed with The Invisible Dog Arts Center, The New Victory Theater, Lincoln Center, Bethany Arts Community, Kansas City Rep and the Johnny Mercer Foundation Writers Grove at Goodspeed Musicals.

The 1-hour presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand, and is hosted and produced by Associate Artistic Director Jen Sandler and Artistic Director Joe Barros. Now in its 14th season, the New Works Series has received support in part by the Innovation & Exploration Fund, a program of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.