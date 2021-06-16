New Musical BREATHE by Novelist Jodi Picoult Will Stream in Regional Theatres Through July 2

Theatre streaming platform OVERTURE+ has announced the opportunity for 10 regional affiliate theatres to stream BREATHE, the new musical conceived by #1 New York Times bestselling novelist Jodi Picoult (in her theatrical debut) and playwright Timothy Allen McDonald, to local audiences now through Friday, July 2. More than a virtual streaming event, by involving the affiliates, this national streaming opportunity is brought to the local level, ultimately benefiting theatre venues across several markets that have been struggling to keep doors open since early last year. Patrons can purchase tickets via BreatheMusical.com as well as through the affiliates' websites - all made possible by the OVERTURE+ platform - through the duration of the run which ends Friday, July 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

"We are delighted to be able to partner with affiliates to stream BREATHE -which not only chronicles the effects of the pandemic on the lives of individuals, but also the blows fielded by the theatre community, and how in spite of hurdles and significant obstacles, resilience is the key to creating art and to making it accessible to patrons," said Jodi Picoult.

Written as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, BREATHE chronicles the virus' impact on five very different relationships. Told in five interlocking suites - each with a different songwriting team and director - BREATHE features an all-star cast that includes Tony Award winners Kelli O'Hara and Brian Stokes Mitchell, Patti Murin, Colin Donnell, Denée Benton, Rubén J. Carbajal, Matt Doyle, Max Clayton, Daniel Yearwood, T. Oliver Reid and Josh Davis.

Affiliate Theatre Venues Streaming BREATHE:

Laguna Playhouse (Laguna Beach, Calif.) / www.lagunaplayhouse.com

Slow Burn Theatre (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.) / www.slowburntheatre.org

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (Miami) / www.actorsplayhouse.org

Cottage Theatre (Eugene, Ore.) / www.cottagetheatre.org

Gold Coast Arts (Great Neck, N.Y.) / www.goldcoastarts.org

M&D Playhouse (North Conway, N.H.) / www.mdplayhouse.com

Cameco Capitol Arts Centre (Ontario, Canada) / www.capitoltheatre.com

Mad Cow Theatre Company (Orlando, Fla.) / www.madcowtheatre.com

ASU Gammage (Tempe, Ariz.) / www.asugammage.com

Lockdown Theatre (London, U.K.) / www.rtflockdown.com

"The BREATHE streaming opportunity is a great way to involve regional theatre venues that have been fighting to keep doors open since last March in a national-scale streaming event," said OVERTURE+ Chief Executive Officer Seth Greenleaf. "OVERTURE+ is excited to be at the forefront of this unique partnership opportunity and what it means for the theatre industry as a whole."

Created by GFOUR Productions and Surfcode Technologies in direct response to the COVID-19 global pandemic and subsequent theatre industry shutdown, OVERTURE+ gives presenting organizations the opportunity to curate a digital season featuring professional productions from around the world. Producers and presenters split revenue from ticket sales, supporting each other and expanding their reach to new audiences. Since early 2020, OVERTURE+ has worked with more than 150 performing arts organizations worldwide, including Actors Theatre of Louisville, Wilma Theater, Writer's Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, George Street Playhouse, Court Theatre, Stages, and many more.

Tickets are available via regional affiliate websites (visit individual websites listed above for more information) as well as via BreatheMusical.com now through Friday, July 2. BREATHE features a running time of approximately one hour, fifty minutes.