New Horror Play THE GOTHIC HOUR To Debut At The FLEA Theater

The Mechanicals Theater Company is bringing spooky season to the iconic FLEA Theater with the world premiere of The Gothic Hour by Ruthellen Cheney. The Gothic Hour is a NEW horror play set in 1999 in the recording studio of the fictional radio show of the same name.

Hosts Francis Mallory Cade and her husband Vincent Cade interview death row inmates, sometimes mere hours before their scheduled executions, to give their audience an inside look into the mind of the criminally insane. During one of those interviews, a figure from Francis' past comes back to haunt her and threatens to upend her entire existence. Inspired by Talk Radio by Eric Bogosian and the macabre works of the great Clive Barker, The Gothic Hour is a theatrical love letter to the horror genre from the mind of a grown up theater kid.

The show goes into previews October 6th to 8th and then has its world premiere opening on October 11th and runs until October 22nd at The Flea Theater (The SIGGY), 20 Thomas Street, New York, NY. Performances are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30pm (and 2:00 pm on select days), and Sundays at 3pm.

Tickets start at $40 at themechanicalsnyc.com. For industry comps or behind the scenes access, please email themechanicalsnyc@gmail.com. For info on special events, talkbacks, and news follow us @themechanicalsnyc.

About the Company

Founded eight years ago with a modern rendition of Much Ado About Nothing, The Mechanicals is a theater company dedicated to producing new, classic, and underperformed plays that touch on our collective connection and spirit. We specialize in old works like Shakespeare and new works with a touch of Horror. We are a group of multi-disciplinary artists who love creating together and investing in New York City.

About the Cast

Armand Lane*; Cary Hite*; Diana Chandler*; Imani Youngblood*; Jay Aubrey Jones*; Jeremy Rafal*; Marisa Brau; Meghan Dolbey; Ruthellen Cheney*; and Smitha Ram (*courtesy of Actors Equity Association)

About the Team

Ruthellen Cheney (Playwright), Alexis Confer (Director), Imani Youngblood (Assistant Director), Heidi Day Wenzel (Scenic Designer), Jeremy Rafal (Original Score Composer), Brynne O'Rourke (Costume Designer), Aria Renee Curameng (Costumes/Props Associate) Kevin Brutus (Production Stage Manager), Evie Brandford-Altsher (Assistant Stage Manager), Nicholas Lovalvo (Movement Director), Margaret Montagna (Sound Designer), Lee Ann Meeks (Lighting Designer), Soma Okoye (Creative Consultant) and Matthew Hogenmiller (Art Design).

Executive Produced by Alexis Confer; Produced by Ruthellen Cheney and The Mechanicals Producer Council.