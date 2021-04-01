New Georges Announces Upcoming Spring 2021 Programming

New Georges announced today two upcoming productions for the Spring 2021 season-Dream/Home, presented as part of Post Theatrical; and All the Different Ways Commodore Matthew Perry Could Have Died Before Opening Japan But Didn't, a new play commissioned from Julia Izumi, presented in a co-production with Theater in Quarantine. In addition, New Georges is a co-producing partner on Afrofemenonomy / Work the Roots, in residence at Performance Space New York through June 2021.

DREAM/HOME

Presented as part of Post Theatrical

Created, Directed & Co-Produced by Emerie Snyder

Designed by Lina Younes

Experience mailed April 19

Your dream adventure starts here. Choose your own path. Dream/Home is an object-based, nonlinear theatrical exploration of your own home and surroundings, led by a playfully mysterious map that connects you to someone else's world. You receive a package from far away...oh look, there's a map inside... maybe a few clues...might as well see where they lead?

After completing a simple (yet slightly mysterious) questionnaire, Dream/Home audience members will receive a package containing a map of someone else's world, several intriguing objects, and a guide to how to use the map to explore their own home and environment. By superimposing a different landscape on top of your own, you might begin to look at the ordinary world just a bit differently.

Tickets to Dream/Home begin at $35 and are available at www.posttheatrical.org. Tickets to this experience are extremely limited.

Dream/Home is part of Post Theatrical, a national wave of plays-by-mail occurring in Spring 2021, conceived and coordinated by RealTime Interventions. For details on additional experiences in the festival, visit www.posttheatrical.org.

ALL THE DIFFERENT WAYS COMMODORE MATTHEW PERRY COULD HAVE DIED BEFORE OPENING JAPAN BUT DIDN'T

Presented in a Co-Production with Theater in Quarantine

By Julia Izumi

Premieres live April 29 at 7pm & 9pm ET on YouTube

Join us as we investigate the many assorted ways Commodore Matthew Perry might potentially have passed from this life before famously opening Japan's borders to trade with the Western world in 1854. Will we all be lost at sea by the end, as he never was? Tune in to find out!

All the Different Ways Commodore Matthew Perry Could Have Died Before Opening Japan But Didn't is free to view and will premiere on April 29 at 7pm and 9pm ET on Theater in Quarantine's YouTube channel.

AFROFEMONONOMY / WORK THE ROOTS

An Exploratory Collaboration Between Black Femme Theatermakers

Co-Producing in partnership with the artists Lileana Blain-Cruz, Charlotte Brathwaite, Eisa Davis, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Ayesha Jordan, Joie Lee, April Matthis, Jennifer Harrison Newman, Okwui Okpokwasili, Stacey Karen Robinson, Kaneza Schaal

Co-Producing support provided by Deadria Harrington, New Georges Associate Director/Producer

In residence at Performance Space New York through June 27, 2021

Outdoor performances: May 15-16, May 22-23

Installation / Outdoor film projection: May 29-June 27

Throughout spring, Afrofemononomy-a supergroup of Black femme theatermakers-takes over Performance Space's theatres to explore themes of healing and care guided by the work of literary foremother Kathleen Collins. The artists-who have been collaborators and friends for years but never worked together as a group-plan to use the residency as a sovereign space to translate the ease, free expression, and non-compulsory ethos of their informal gatherings to their working conditions and aesthetic.

Work the Roots focuses on Begin the Beguine, a quartet of Kathleen Collins's unproduced one-acts from 1984. Collins, a visionary writer, director, and professor with a prodigious output of films, plays, novels, and short stories, died of breast cancer at the early age of 46. Her premature death, mirroring those of writers Audre Lorde and June Jordan, begs the question of black women artists and their endangered health. Along with Collins's one-acts, the artists will also explore Eisa Davis' The Essentialisn't, in its overlapping concerns regarding Black women, art, health and balance.

The four-month-long residency interacts with the public in multiple forms: a dedicated web-based radio station broadcasts Afrofemononomy's investigations and process for global listeners, a synchronized world premiere of Collins' texts takes place outdoors in locations around the world, and projected films and an installation with the occasional live sound interaction will unfold outside and inside Performance Space's theatre.

A synchronized world premiere of live outdoor offerings during the weekends of May 15-16 and 22-23 will occur in the 122CC courtyard of Performance Space; on a lower Manhattan loading dock as part of Downtown Live, a festival presented by the Downtown Alliance in association with En Garde Arts and The Tank; in various outdoor venues in Brooklyn and Harlem; at a parking lot drive-in performance spearheaded by Oakland Theater Project in Oakland, California; and in Norway and Senegal with Afrofemononomy artists overseas.

From May 29 through June 27, Afrofemononomy will also program a free in-person audio-visual installation with the occasional surprise live sound interaction at Performance Space, for minimal audiences with timed entrances and COVID-safe protocols. Donations will be collected for the Black Women's Health Imperative. For more information, visit performancespacenewyork.org/shows/work-the-roots.