New Georges Announces Upcoming Fall Programming

New Georges announced today three upcoming theater projects for the Fall 2021 season-Future Wife: Party in a Spreadsheet created by ruth tang and Sarah Blush and performed entirely in Google Sheets; and two in-person shows as part of New Georges' Supported Productions program, through which the company provides resources and an institutional platform to its affiliated artists who are producing their work independently: Islander, Liza Birkenmeier and KATIE BROOK's follow-up to their 2019 New York Times Critic's Pick Dr. Ride's American Beach House, at HERE; and EXITS, by Rachel Gita Karp, Deneen Reynolds-Knott, Emerie Snyder and Dina Vovsi, which can be experienced as either site-specific performance or self-guided soundwalk at sites throughout Fort Greene, Brooklyn.

"This year we've really relished saying 'yes! let's do it!' to artists and their nimble ingenuity and projects of all shapes and sizes," said Artistic Director/Producer Susan Bernfield. "It's what it's always been about for us, and as we approach our 30th year, feels profoundly satisfying. Hurrying a Covid-delayed show into the theater because a half-full house fits the subject matter? Turning neighbors into collaborators? A play performed in Google Sheets?? So much unexpected upside around here."

ISLANDER

Presented by Televiolet

Compiled by Liza Birkenmeier

Directed by KATIE BROOK

A New Georges Supported Production

August 19-September 4, 2021; at HERE

In their latest collaboration, playwright Liza Birkenmeier and director KATIE BROOK repurpose verbatim NHL coverage from the New York Islanders' abysmal 2017-2018 season to make a freaky new comedy about white male fragility, expressiveness and shame.



The cast of Islander includes David Gould, Dick Toth and Aksel Latham-Mitchell.

Islander features set and lighting design by Josh Smith, sound design by Ben Williams and choreography by Katie Rose McLaughlin. The associate producer is Hayley Isaacson.

Islander, developed through a New Georges Audrey Residency, was originally scheduled to premiere in March/April 2020, and is one of the first canceled productions to reopen following the pandemic. The production is a part of SubletSeries@HERE: a curated rental program, which provides artists with subsidized space and equipment, as well as a technical liaison.

Previews begin August 19 at HERE (145 Sixth Avenue, Manhattan), with opening night set for August 21 for a run through September 4. The performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday-Saturday at 8:30pm; Friday at 4pm. Exceptions: there will be an added performance on Sunday August 29 at 4pm.

Islander is made possible in part by a Restart NY: Rapid Live Performance Grant, made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature; a Foundation for Contemporary Arts Emergency Grant; and the New York City Artist Corps.

Tickets are free with RSVP from August 19-21; and are $25 from August 24 - September 4. Tickets are available at here.org/shows/islander or by calling 212-647-0202.

FUTURE WIFE: PARTY IN A SPREADSHEET

Presented by New Georges

Co-Created & Based on Text by ruth tang

Directed & Co-Created by Sarah Blush

September 17-20, 2021; Online

You're invited to a Very Heterosexual Wedding, but we can't have a real wedding, so we made one out of spreadsheets. It's a dance party so I hope you're in comfortable footwear. It's a potluck so I hope you bring some food. It's a vast and terrifying landscape. It's a barn filled with massive machines. Did I not say that? Don't worry. You could be the one swaying on the lawn to the rasp of knives being sharpened. Welcome.

The Party, performed entirely in Google Sheets, is an adaptation (using the word extremely loosely) of tang's play FUTURE WIFE, a romantic tragedy about goats and the economy. Inspired by Marie Foulston's Party in a Google Doc, it's a messy experiment in being online together the old-fashioned way: anonymously, amidst a sea of increasingly hilarious typos. It's participatory, but gently. No one will know if you just watch. And no one will know if, in the ever-shifting columns and rows, you are quietly becoming someone else.

Future Wife: Party in A Spreadsheet is based on text by ruth tang; co-created by Sarah Blush, ruth tang, Yonatan Gebeyehu, Nazareth Hassan, Aaron van Scyoc & Bailey Williams; and is directed by Sarah Blush. Aaron van Scyoc serves as Stage Manager, with designs by Chia Lynn Kwa.

The performance schedule is as follows: Friday September 17 and Monday September 20 at 4pm & 7pm; Saturday September 18 at 12:00pm; Sunday September 19 at 4pm. All times ET.

Tickets to Future Wife: Party in A Spreadsheet are extremely limited and will be available at newgeorges.org beginning August 30, 2021.

EXITS

Created by Rachel Gita Karp, Deneen Reynolds-Knott, Emerie Snyder and Dina Vovsi

Produced by the Artists

A New Georges Supported Production

Site-specific performances: September 30-October 4, 2021

Self-guided soundwalk available in October 2021

Last summer, seeking antidotes to pandemic isolation among its artists, New Georges connected colleagues who lived within walking or biking distance of each other for hyper-local meetups. One group-four artists who didn't all know each other-met in Fort Greene Park. They decided to make something. The result is EXITS.

An audio-theatrical journey through the Fort Greene neighborhood of Brooklyn, EXITS features the unique voices of four local theater artists. Through physical distance and aural intimacy, blending genres and eras, EXITS connects audiences with moments, memories, and beloved community spaces we've felt estranged from because of COVID-19. It invites us to consider what we've lost, what we've missed, what we're excited to experience anew.

Listeners will experience BAM's DanceAfrica Bazaar from the mind of a child; ride the historic Fulton Street Elevated Rail Line through Fort Greene institutions no longer in their heyday; long for human touch from the perspective of a book in Greenlight Bookstore; tune in to a time-traveling radio show to hear callers who've all visited one block of South Portland Avenue.

Lead Artists for EXITS are Rachel Gita Karp, Deneen Reynolds-Knott, Emerie Snyder and Dina Vovsi. Djuna Knight serves as Creative Producer, with Brent Arnold as sound designer & Lina Younes as visual designer. Additional collaborators include Rebecca MartÃ­nez, Jason Gray Platt & Ran Xia.



EXITS exists as both a site-specific live performance and a self-guided soundwalk. From September 30 to October 4, live performers will activate the soundwalk and the highlighted Fort Greene spaces for small, guided audiences. The soundwalk will be available in October to be experienced in person any time. Both experiences are free.

The performance schedule for the site-specific live performances is Thursday September 30 through Monday October 4, with multiple 30-minute performances occurring each day between 3-6pm.

For more information, and to purchase tickets beginning September 13, visit newgeorges.org.