New 42nd Street PresentsÂ 42FT â€“ A MENAGERIE OF MECHANICAL MARVELS At New Victory Theater

Come one, come all to the New Victory's high-flying hit for the holidays! The endlessly inventive Cirque Mechanics (Pedal Punk, New Victory 2015) upends expectations in a dizzying, dazzling array of acts that have never before appeared on the New Victory stage. Cirque Mechanics' New York engagement at New Victory Theater is just one stop on a 41 city tour across the U.S. Catch 42FT - A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels this winter at the New Victory Theater from December 6 - January 5, 2020.

Inspired by the wonder that can fill the 42 feet diameter of a traditional one-ring circus (sans live animals), 42FT - A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels is staged on a rotating tent frame. Bright with light, laughter and good cheer, this stunning spectacle is a flurry of circus sights and sounds:

Daring duo Nikki Unwin and Elijah Newton hang 15 feet above the stage from a single trapeze

Tatiana Vasilenko juggles astride a cantering mechanical horse

Four Acrobats swing on a 14 foot long revolving ladder

Mongolian Strong Man Battulga Battogtokh juggles bowling balls and a giant log!

Rare Russian Swing launches acrobats into the air

Cirque Mechanics finds its roots in the mechanical and its heart in the stories of American industrial ingenuity. Boston native and German Wheel artist Chris Lashua founded the company in 2004 after the success of his collaborative project with the Circus Center of San Francisco, Birdhouse Factory (New Victory, 2008). Cirque Mechanics quickly established itself as a premier American circus, with its unique approach to staging, inspiring storytelling and innovative, mechanical set pieces. Stories are wrapped in circus acrobatics, mechanical wonders and a bit of clowning around.





