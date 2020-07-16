National Yiddish Theatre's Folksbiene! LIVE Features a Living Room Concert With Maida Feingold

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues its virtual entertainment series Folksbiene! LIVE this July with Maida Feingold Living Room Concert on July 22, and Rachel Policar's Lullabies and Love Songs from my Living Room on July 29. And, every week, tune to weekly 15-Minute Yiddish lessons led by Motl Didner on Tuesdays, and weekly Living Room Concerts by Zalmen Mlotek on Thursdays.

Launched in March, Folksbiene! LIVE is an online celebration of Yiddish culture, featuring livestreamed theater, American Jewish performers, concerts, lectures, talks, and other events. Programming provides inspirational and entertaining experiences as cultural and arts venues across the country and world remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All Folksbiene! LIVE programs are presented at 1:00 PM. Subscribe to Folksbiene's newsletter and catch up on past episodes at nytf.org/live. And, Folksbiene recently launched a user-friendly playlist system at nytf.org/live so audiences can more easily search through more than 20 hours of Yiddish and Jewish-themed programming to entertain themselves this summer.

Maida Feingold Living Room Concert: Sing Out For Peace and Justice

Wednesday, July 22 at 1:00 PM

Maida Feingold has entertained audiences around the country with her unique interpretations of folk songs both in Yiddish and in English with a special emphasis on songs of social significance.

Rachel Policar's Lullabies and Love Songs from My Living Room

Wednesday, July 29 at 1:00 PM

Rachel Policar, who starred in Folksbiene's Drama Desk-nominated The Golden Bride, returns with Yiddish theater favorites. Special guest appearance by Cameron Johnson, who co-starred in The Golden Bride and most recently appeared in Folksbiene's award-winning Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish.

15-Minute Yiddish

Tuesday, July 21, and 28 at 1:00 PM

A weekly lunch and learn with Folksbiene Associate Artistic Director Motl Didner, where adults can learn the basics of Yiddish conversation-no Yiddish experience necessary-in 15 minutes!

Zalmen Mlotek's Living Room Concerts

Thursdays at 1:00 PM

Zalmen Mlotek's weekly Living Room Concerts features:

a-? July 23: Special Requests and Dedications

a-? July 30: Special Requests: Part 2

