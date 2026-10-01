National Alliance for Musical Theatre to Present 2026 Fall Conference

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National Alliance for Musical Theatre has revealed the Conference Agenda and Keynote Speaker for the Fall Conference titled “Paving the Way: Rebuilding A Road To New Musicals,” which takes place on Tuesday, October 20 and Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

One of the most important musical theatre networking events of the year, the NAMT Fall Conference provides space for NAMT member theatres to look at the new musical development and production pathway and how all members of the NAMT community can work together to improve the process and ensure a long and fruitful life for musicals and the artists who make them. This year's Conference will have a particular focus on new musical development and production in both non-profit and commercial theatre models, and how NAMT members can work together to continue building back from the economic struggles of the last few years.

The 2026 Fall Conference keynote speaker will be composer, lyricist, singer, actor, conductor and producer Andrew Lippa, a NAMT Festival of New Musicals alumni writer (A Little Princess, 2005) and multiple Tony and Grammy Award nominee (The Addams Family, Big Fish, The Wild Party and more).

Additional sessions will include:

Deep dives into the non-profit and commercial models for developing new musicals, aiming to educate each group about how the other works, to facilitate greater collaboration across the entire field

A look at how theatres can cultivate audiences, board members and funders willing to take risks to build buy-in for new work

A detailed look at different theatres' organizational structures, exploring how we can learn from different ways of producing

Case studies on how artistic and management executives collaborate in a shared leadership model

A conversation about unique production challenges brought on by the changing economy and the loss of specialized craftspeople

A panel on how we as a field can ensure continued life for new musicals past their premieres

And breakout conversations on: Building long-term relationships with artists Co-production match-making among members A tour of New York Public Library for the Performing Arts resources available remotely A special “K-Musical Pitching” session sponsored by Korea Arts Management Service



Each day will end with a special session designed for all attendees to share success stories, challenges and plans for the future. NAMT is offering a Board Roundtable during the Conference, where Board members from member theatres can meet each other and discuss Board governance and best practices.

Conference attendees will also get a sneak peek of the 38th Annual Festival of New Musicals at a special Meet-the-Writers panel and have many opportunities for networking and real connection over breakfasts & lunches as well as a member-favorite cocktail party. Conference plenary sessions will also be livestreamed for members who are unable to join us in person.

The 2026 Fall Conference is open to NAMT members and sponsors only and is available in person and in-part online. For more about the benefits of membership, all of NAMT's programs and services, and how to join NAMT as a theatrical producer or producing/presenting organization, visit namt.org/member.

Speakers and panelists currently confirmed for the 2026 Fall Conference include: Michael Baron, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma (OK); Debby Buchholz, La Jolla Playhouse (CA); Tony Castringo, MTTM Theatrics (NY); Elisbeth Challener, FineWomen Productions (NM); Curt Dale Clark, Maine State Music Theatre (ME); Elliott Cunningham, New London Barn Playhouse (NH); Michael Detroit, Playhouse on the Square (TN); Denise Dickens, Transport Group Theatre Company (NY); Rick Edinger, CMU Center for New Work (PA); Sharon Fallon, Sharon Fallon Productions (NY); Sean Flahaven, Concord Theatricals (NY); Mark Fleischer, Studio Tenn (TN); Michael Fling, Goodspeed Musicals (CT); Kate Galvin, Constellation Stage & Screen (IN); Susanna Gellert, Weston Theater Company (VT); Nancy Gibbs, 321 Theatrical Management (NY); Bernie Griffin (WA); Ben Holtzman, P3 Productions (NY); Scott Ihirg, Drama Club (ME); Jennifer Jaquess, Red Mountain Theatre (AL); Vanessa Logan, Goodspeed Musicals (CT); Justin Lucero, Theater Latté Da (MN); Sharon Maroney, Broadway Rose Theatre Company (OR); Bryan McCaffrey, BPM Theatrical (NY); Sylvi Plante, Segal Center for the Performing Arts (Quebec); Doug Reside, NY Public Library for the Performing Arts (NY); Mark Rubinsky, MTTM Theatrics (NY); Jeromy Smith, The Lexington Theatre Company (KY); Mike Stotts, Paper Mill Playhouse (NJ); Amber Wallace, Ogunquit Playhouse (ME) and Adam Yankowy, Michigan State University (MI). More panelists will be announced soon.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 06 Hrs 27 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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