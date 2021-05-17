Nasia Thomas and Nicholas Edwards to Host Virtual Celebration of THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Out of the Box Theatrics will hold "Our Last Five Years," a virtual celebration on Wednesday, May 19 at 7:30 pm, to relive some of the remarkable moments from the company's memorable productions over its first five years.

From the company's first production of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown on a playground, to this year's critically acclaimed virtual production of The Last Five Years, Out of the Box Theatrics has presented work that challenges audiences to experience work outside of their expectations and strives to diversify American theater by providing an inclusive and accessible platform for artists and patrons.

"Our Last Five Years" will feature moments from Out of the Box Theatrics' productions, including You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Master Harold...and the boys, Songs for a New World, Nocturne, Shoes and Baggage, Into the Woods, The Pink Unicorn, Baby and The Last Five Years, among others.

The evening will be hosted by Nasia Thomas and Nicholas Edwards , the stars of OOTB's co-production of The Last Five Years.

The celebration, complete with cocktail tutorials, will be an opportunity to learn about Out of the Box Theatrics' past, meet its people, and enjoy selections and commentary about some of the company's favorite moments and performances.