Video: Hear 'Time and Place' From PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK

Check out video of the song 'Time and Place' from the forthcoming musical Picnic at Hanging Rock, featuring book & lyrics by Hilary Bell, music by Greta Gertler Gold.

Featuring: Bailee Endebrock (who is currently in Chicago for Jason Robert Brown's and Taylor Mac's adaptation of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil); Todd Sickafoose (Tony winning orchestrator of Hadestown, bass) and; Amanda Morton (Tommy, Gutenberg, Kpop) on piano.

Join the creative team of Picnic at Hanging Rock in NYC with a band and ensemble of actor-singers, premiering songs from the musical on Thursday, July 25 at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater.

Peter Weir's iconic film adaptation of Picnic at Hanging Rock will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in 2025.

Comments